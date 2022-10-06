Railway cop injured in commuters’ scuffle on Thane-Panvel local train; woman arrested

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 27-year-old woman after a railway policewoman was injured while trying to break up a fight on a Thane-Panvel local train. A video of the incident that occurred between Turbe and Seawoods on Wednesday night has gone viral.

Gulnath Jubare Khan, 50, a resident of Taloja, along with her daughter Anju Khan, and her 10-year-old granddaughter boarded the train at Thane around 7.30 pm. Sneha Devde, 30, who got onto the train at Koparkhairane took a vacant seat at Turbhe station. The mother-daughter argued with Devde, accusing her of snatching the seat instead of letting the 10-year-old child sit on it.

“It soon became a fight with the duo pulling the hair of Devde and punching her. Other co-passengers tried to intervene but failed,” senior police inspector Sambhaji Katare from Vashi GRP said.

When the train reached Nerul, someone informed the railway police. A woman constable, identified as Sharda Ugle, entered the women’s compartment. “After the constable stepped in, they kept quiet for a while but again started fighting after some time. The mother fell and banged her head against the corner of a seat. Angered, she snatched a show piece from Devde and hit with it on Ugle’s head,” the officer said.

Everyone got off at Seawood station and went to Vashi municipal hospital where Ugle was admitted.

A case was filed under section 353 (obstructing the work of a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against the mother-daughter duo and Anju was later arrested.