Railway employee dies by suicide after becoming a victim of sextortion

Mumbai: A 36-year-old railway employee died by suicide recently after he got trapped in a sextortion racket and lost ₹2 lakh. The Dadar Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case of abetment to suicide and extortion against unknown persons for allegedly blackmailing the victim with his nude photos. HT Image

According to the GRP, on Monday around 4pm, they got a call from the railway control that a man jumped before a train going towards CSMT near Matunga railway station. “When we reached the spot, we found a suicide note on him. In the suicide note, the victim said that he had met a woman on social media. Later, they spoke on video call, and thereafter she and her three male friends started blackmailing him with his nude photos. They took ₹2 lakh from him and were demanding more money,” a GRP officer said.

“When he refused to pay more money, they threatened him that they would send his nude photos to his relatives and railway colleagues. He worked with the Central Railway in the Matunga Workshop,” the officer added. “We have registered a case against one woman and her three male aides and are trying to trace them. Most of these rackets operate from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan.”

According to the police, the victim, a resident of the Nandivali area, Dombivli East, originally hailed from Gujarat, was married and has two children. The victim’s family told the police that he had been depressed for the last few days.

Smitha Dhakane, senior police inspector of Dadar GRP, said, “The victim left the Matunga railway workshop in the evening and was supposed to go home, catching a railway special local for Kalyan, but instead he went and jumped under a slow CSMT train.”

