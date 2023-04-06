MUMBAI: An alert railway police official saved the life of a 25-year-old woman at Dadar station on Tuesday by pulling her out in the nick of time after she slipped and fell in the gap between the footboard of a train and the platform while trying to board a Borivali fast local, which had started moving. Alert constable saves woman’s life at Dadar station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) constable Pramod Patil pulled Kirti Waradkar to safety just as the train had started moving. Waradkar later said that she tried to board a moving train as she was getting late to work.

The incident took place at around 10am on Tuesday when Waradkar was trying to board the train to get to her office in Andheri. Waradkar, who stays in Thane, reached Dadar by a local train on central line and was about to board a Borivali-bound train on the western side.

“The woman had held the pole at the compartment door and was trying to get in but the train started moving and she lost her grip,” said Patil, who has been in GRP for the last 25 years.

Patil, who is attached to Dadar GRP, was patrolling on the platform as he usually does during peak hours, when he saw Waradkar slip and fall in the gap. “I leaped forward and held her hand and her bag and pulled her out,” said Patil.

The woman told officials that she was getting late for work because of which she tried to board a train that had started moving. “She was in shock but we counselled her and sent her home,” said Patil.