Railway unions threaten nationwide protest on Feb 23

Mumbai: The national body of rail unions alongside other Central government employees is threatening nationwide protests on February 23 on various issues. Some of them being, entry of private train operators, paying ex-gratia to families of rail employees who died from Covid-19, and monetisation of rail assets among other things. There is a meeting of rail unions here in Mumbai on January 23 to discuss the same.

According to railway unions, the concept of allowing private train operators on profitable routes is wrong. “The rail authorities are creating operational schedules in a way that the private trains are getting first preference to run while our trains might have to wait. Moreover this process is a step towards privatization of Indian Railways,” said a railway union leader.

The nationwide agitation on Indian Railways is allegedly owing to important elements which are pending with the government since last 5 to 6 years. “We are holding this meet on Monday where several issues affecting the rail employees will be discussed,” said Sharif Pathan of Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh.

The unions also claim that ex-gratia payment to the families of railway employees died in the course of performing duties due to Covid-19 infection is also pending. During Covid pandemic, the Indian Railways operated Shramik special trains, ensured movement of food grains and other essential commodities for which the rail employees were on field despite the dangers of Covid virus. During this period, the unions claim that rail employees also lost their lives to the virus while fulfilling their duties yet ex-gratia has not been paid to all.

They are also demanding the abolition of National Pension System (NPS) in Railways as the working of Railways is unique, complex and akin to that of Defense Forces safeguarding the borders of the Nation. They also want the government to stop monetization of railway assets, indiscriminate surrender of posts despite increase of workload, corporatization of Railway Production Units, outsourcing of railway activities among other demands.

The rail authorities are redeveloping stations with help of private developers. Recently the revamp of CSMT railway station at a cost of over ₹1800 crore was announced. Apart from these, the unions also want to implement other steps towards employee salaries and benefits.