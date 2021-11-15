Those looking for a comfortable place to unwind after a long train journey can now stay over at Indian Railways’ first pod hotel, to be inaugurated at Mumbai Central railway station tomorrow.

The pod hotel will be available for passengers for 12 and 24 hours for ₹999 and ₹1,999 respectively. A private pod for 12 and 24 hours is priced at Rs1,249 and ₹2,499 respectively.

A pod hotel has a number of small bed-sized capsules and provide affordable overnight accommodation.

The pod hotel is located on the first floor of the station building at Mumbai Central. The hotel will have 48 capsule-like rooms including classic pods, private pods and separate pods for women and the differently abled. The hotel will also have free Wi-Fi, washrooms, luggage and shower rooms in the common area in the hotel premises. Inside the air-conditioned pod capsules in the hotel, passengers will have access to televisions, mobile charging points and reading light.

Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve is expected to inaugurate the pod hotel along with the British-era Frere Road Over Bridge (ROB) between Charni Road and Grant Road railway stations on Wednesday.

Hindustan Times had first reported in December 2018 about the IRCTC’s plan on the construction of the hotel. The Railways will construct similar pod hotels at other stations in the city if the hotel at Mumbai Central station is successful. Though India’s first pod hotel, developed by a private firm, had come up in at Andheri in 2017, it is no more functional.

The concept of pod hotels was started in Japan, where space is at a premium and the population is high. The idea is to give people just enough space to feel comfortable and get a good night’s rest, without any of the extra frills associated with a traditional hotel room.