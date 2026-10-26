Raj Thackeray deletes Adani-Modi documentary from social media, cites Mumbai Police chief’s ‘request’

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday said he had deleted a documentary highlighting the relationship between industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his social media accounts after a request was conveyed to him through the Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti. MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Party Candidate from Belapur & Airoli during an election campaign held at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai, India. (HT Photo)

The move comes days after Mumbai Police issued legal notices to 24 ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account holders who had shared the documentary, made by Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia. The film examines the long-standing association between Modi and Adani and alleges that the Adani Group is effectively setting out to swallow the entire nation.

In a social media post on Sunday, Thackeray said the documentary had received an overwhelming response, garnering more than 4.8 million views on X alone, apart from views on Facebook and through shares by other users. “The documentary received such an overwhelming response that it was only natural for those in power to grow anxious, fearing that their secrets might be exposed. The intensity of this fear must have been significant, as I received a request, conveyed through the Mumbai Police Commissioner, to take it down,” he said.

Thackeray said his intention in sharing the documentary was to bring the issue to public attention, but he had decided to honour the request out of respect for the police chief. “The Mumbai and Maharashtra Police forces are among the most efficient in the country, and I have always held them in high regard. Out of respect for the head of the Mumbai Police, I am choosing to honour this request,” he said.

Announcing the deletion, Thackeray said the larger political battle would continue. “The fire has already been ignited. In January 2026, from Shivteerth (his residence near Shivaji Park in Mumbai), I ignited a spark against the authoritarianism in this country that has now grown into a raging wildfire. Our struggle continues,” he said.

Thackeray said his January presentation on the Adani Group remained available on social media and that he was sharing a portion of it again. He said he had been raising concerns about the concentration of economic power since before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

Clarifying his position, the MNS chief said his opposition was not directed at any particular industrialist but at the emergence of monopolies.

“I have often stated in my speeches that the Prime Minister should foster the growth of many industrialists across the country, creating vast employment opportunities and generating immense wealth for the nation, and empowering them to conquer global markets,” he said.

However, he alleged that favouring one industrialist to the extent that it threatened the country’s interests was unacceptable. “My opposition is, therefore, directed against any form of monopoly, whether it involves Adani or anyone else,” he said.

Thackeray also alleged that the Centre had directed the Maharashtra government to hand over several hundred hectares of forest land in Bhimashankar to Gujarat-based Torrent Group. He accused the government of transferring large tracts of forest and wilderness land in Maharashtra to a select group of industrialists and questioned why elected representatives from the state were not speaking out against it.

Meanwhile, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande questioned why the police had sought Thackeray’s intervention to remove the documentary and alleged that the move raised questions about possible pressure on the force.

“Why did Mumbai Police have to make a request? Is this their job? The police have no time to check what the goons of the Bishnoi gang are doing, but they have time for this. One has to see what pressure was there on Mumbai Police to make such a request. This is unfortunate,” Deshpande said.

The documentary was also screened at an MNS shakha, or local party branch, on Saturday. An MNS functionary said Thackeray was scheduled to address a rally in Karjat on October 28, where the issue was likely to figure.