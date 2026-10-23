Gujarat bars outsiders from govt schools without principal’s nod; Congress alleges cover-up
Gujarat Cong spokesperson Manish Doshi the restrictions would not address teacher shortages, the condition of classrooms or the lack of facilities in schools.
The Gujarat government has barred outsiders from entering government school premises without prior written permission from the institution’s head and made the principal’s written approval mandatory for any photography or videography involving students or teachers.
According to the state education department circular dated October 21, all visitors must log their details in an entry register. Access to classrooms, laboratories, libraries, playgrounds, and toilets where students are present would require prior written permission. Also, they must be accompanied by school officials at all times during the visit.
The department has cited the government’s responsibility to protect children under the principle of in loco parentis, under which the state assumes responsibilities similar to those of a parent. The circular also cites safety guidelines issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and a Supreme Court verdict recognising privacy as a fundamental right.
“Photography, videography, interviews, audio recording or live-streaming of students, teachers or school activities shall not be carried out without the prior written permission of the Principal. Such activities may be permitted only for lawful purposes,” the circular said.
Unauthorised entry, refusal to leave, unauthorised recording or obstruction of school activities must be reported to the local police and the relevant education authorities. The circular refers to applicable laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Information Technology Act for possible legal action.
“Any external person shall obtain prior written permission from the principal or head of the Institution to enter the school premises. Only government officials who are duly authorised.... to perform their official duties shall be exempted,” the circular said.
To be sure, the Rajasthan government and several districts in Uttar Pradesh have issued similar orders over the past three months prohibiting outsiders from entering government schools. Rajasthan issued the restriction ahead of much-publicised visits by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders to government schools in the state under its “School Theek Karo” (fix schools) campaign.
The Gujarat directive triggered sharp political reactions, with the opposition Congress accusing the state of using child safety as a shield to block public scrutiny of decaying school infrastructure.
Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said the government had no right to hide administrative failures in the name of child safety, adding that restrictions on cameras would not address teacher shortages, the condition of classrooms or the lack of facilities in schools.
Doshi claimed that around 40,000 teacher posts in the state were vacant and about 42,000 classrooms were dilapidated. He also claimed that around 3,000 schools operated with a single teacher, serving more than 80,000 students, while around 14,500 schools had students from multiple grades studying together.
On the government citing the need to protect the privacy of students, Doshi asked if the same considerations would apply when students attend government programmes or their photographs were used for publicity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMaulik Pathak
He is an Ahmedabad-based journalist with more than two decades of experience. His career spans business journalism and general news, with reporting across politics, crime, governance, public policy, business, industry, infrastructure, energy, ports, aviation, the environment, wildlife and social issues. He began his career in feature writing before moving into business journalism, reporting on companies and sectors including energy, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and real estate. Over the years, his work expanded to politics, courts, crime, public policy, civic affairs, the environment and wildlife. His reporting has taken him from government offices and courtrooms to factory floors, ports, forests and remote villages, covering stories that range from industrial investments and financial markets to elections, conservation and issues affecting everyday life. While many assignments demand the pace of the daily news cycle, others require sustained reporting over months and years to follow developments beyond the headlines. He started his journalism career with the Asian Age in Ahmedabad in 2002 as a feature writer and sub-editor. Since 2022, he has been working with Hindustan Times. Earlier, he worked with Business Standard, DNA, The Economic Times, Mint and The Times of India. His longest stint was with Mint, where he spent more than eight years reporting across multiple beats. During his career, he has worked in both reporting and editing roles, contributing to page planning, local editions and special editorial projects as newsrooms evolved from print-first operations to digital publishing. Early in his career, he also worked on media and documentary projects with an NGO and as a copywriter at a communications agency before returning to journalism. Away from work, he sometimes makes time for a pair of binoculars, table tennis, cinema and the occasional poem.Read More