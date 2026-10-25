Raj Thackeray deletes controversial film from social media after Mumbai Police chief's request

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has deleted a controversial documentary by tech entrepreneur Sabeer Bhatia that he had shared on social media. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. (PTI)

The development came following a request from the Mumbai Police commissioner. Earlier, the police issued legal notices to 24 'X' (formerly Twitter) account holders over the documentary.

“The Mumbai and Maharashtra Police are the most efficient police force in the country, and I have always had respect for them in my heart. I am just honouring the request made by the head of such a Mumbai Police,” he said in a post on X.

“My intention was for this serious issue to reach the public, and that objective has been achieved. While Sabir Bhatia produced this documentary recently, I had already delivered a major presentation back in January 2026 at Shivtirth in Mumbai, illustrating how the Adani Group is effectively setting out to swallow the entire nation,” he alleged.

The document allegedly contains false and disparaging claims about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.

Thackeray claimed the film had already garnered over 48 lakh views on X after being posted to enlighten the public.

He also said he has been raising the issue of alleged close ties between Adani and PM Modi since January 2026, before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

On October 18, the city police issued notices to 24 'X' (formerly Twitter) account holders who shared the documentary on social media.

The notices said the cyber police had received a formal complaint alleging that multiple X handles had published highly objectionable content targeting a prominent business conglomerate. The content allegedly had false, misleading, and disparaging statements and allegations against the company, which were circulated without any factual or lawful basis, causing continuous harm to its reputation, goodwill and public image, the notices added.