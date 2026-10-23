Raj Thackeray, Sanjay Raut post Modi-Adani documentary on X

Mumbai: Days after the Mumbai police issued notices to at least 24 X (formerly Twitter) users for sharing a controversial documentary on the ties between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday also posted the video on their accounts and urged people to watch it. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday also posted the video on their accounts and urged people to watch it. (Hindustan Times)

The 36-minute documentary, titled “How Adani and Modi stole India”, was created by Indian-American entrepreneur and Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia. It accuses Modi and Adani of corruption, collusion, and corporate cronyism, questioning business dealings, land allocations and government decisions over two decades.

Thackeray shared the documentary on his X account on Thursday morning, along with a post in Marathi that said: “The government wants to make this documentary disappear from social media. You will understand the reason for this once you watch the documentary. So watch it before the government makes it disappear!”

Raut also shared the video, tagging the handles of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ideological fount, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He wrote: “Patriots…And Blind devotees…And Friends…Do take a look…”

Later in the day, he said, “There are attempts by the BJP and the government to suppress the video. They want to give Mumbai and many other infrastructure projects to Adani.”

BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban said the documentary should be shown on one screen, and videos of Raj Thackeray welcoming the Adanis should be shown on an adjacent screen.

Deputy commissioner of police (cyber crime) Bajrang Bansode declined to comment.

The notices issued by the Mumbai police stated that the West Cyber police, Crime Branch and CID had received a complaint alleging that multiple X accounts had published “highly objectionable content targeting a well-known company”. The content allegedly lacked any apparent factual or lawful basis, causing serious harm to the company’s reputation, the notices said.