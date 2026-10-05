Raj Thackeray to join Pune MPSC protest, day after MP is heckled for defecting

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is scheduled to join protests in Pune, demanding greater transparency in Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams and the resignation of the commission’s chairman, Vivek Bhimnawar, at 4pm on Monday, even as the protesters heckled parliamentarian Omraje Nimbalkar for defecting from Shiv Sena (UBT). Parliamentarian Omraje Nimbalkar at the protest site.

Nimbalkar visited the protest site late on Sunday, the fifth day of the protest. A section of the protesters raised slogans questioning his decision to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in June. Some called him a “traitor”. Nimbalkar defended his decision and insisted that he had not distanced himself from his constituents.

“I have not gone anywhere. I am right here. I am an elected representative,” he said. He added that he remained connected with people in his constituency and stood by them during floods, droughts and other crises.