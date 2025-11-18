Raj, Uddhav come together again on Bal Thackeray’s death anniversary

Mumbai: Cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray were among hundreds who converged at the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park on Monday to pay tribute to the late Shiv Sena founder on his 13th death anniversary. Mumbai, India – 17, Nov 2025: Shivsena (UBT) party chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray offering prayers to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary at his memorial at Shivaji park, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Nov 17, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The cousins, who publicly ended their two-decade-long estrangement in July, were seen together at the memorial for the first time in 11 years, fueling speculation that their parties will contest the upcoming local body polls together.

Bal Thackeray passed away on November 17, 2012, after which a small memorial was constructed for him at Shivaji Park, where he was cremated. Raj, who left the Shiv Sena in November 2005 following an internal power tussle with Uddhav, had last visited his uncle’s memorial in 2014.

On Monday, though, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief was seen at the memorial along with Uddhav, who was also accompanied by his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya. The cousins sat together for a short while under a shamiana erected near the memorial before leaving.

With both the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS reeling from setbacks in the 2024 Assembly elections, Uddhav and Raj’s renewed bonhomie has become a political subplot in the run-up to the local body polls. Since coming together publicly on July 5 at a joint “victory rally” in Mumbai, the cousins have given several hints of forming an alliance, but have yet to officially announce it.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS are expected to begin seat-sharing talks for the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections later this week. According to people aware of the discussions, the Sena (UBT) is willing to offer around 60 seats to the MNS, especially after the Congress announced it would contest independently.

Raj Thackeray later posted a tribute on X, invoking his uncle’s legacy and indirectly criticising the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. He wrote that Bal Thackeray was the first leader to establish a political party founded on a movement based on linguistic pride. Before caste politics became more intense and the BJP’s “kamandal” (communal) politics flared up, it was only Bal Thackeray who kept the Hindu self-respect alive, he added.

“Balasaheb never viewed Hindus as a mere vote bank. For him, this was a matter of identity and love for the religion. And while doing so, Balasaheb never abandoned rationalism. Balasaheb was an extraordinary lover of Hinduism, but his critical thinking never ceased. That’s why it amuses me to see people who parade around Balasaheb’s image and call themselves the heirs to Hindutva, or seek votes in his name,” wrote Raj.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also visited the memorial, making his first public appearance since announcing on October 31 that he is undergoing treatment for a serious ailment. A significant number of Shiv Sainiks and MNS workers also trickled through the day.

Elsewhere, leaders across the political spectrum marked the death anniversary. Union home minister Amit Shah called Bal Thackeray “a fierce flagbearer of nationalist ideology and an unwavering guardian of Sanatan culture”.

“Balasaheb Thackeray Ji, who stood like a strong shield against anti-national forces, dedicated his entire life to the protection of culture and self-faith. He never compromised on his principles and ideology. He is an inspiration for every patriot, embodying a value-based political life.

I offer crores of salutations to Balasaheb on his death anniversary,” Shah wrote on X.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Balasaheb was the one who prepared people to say they are Hindus proudly. He developed Mumbai and Maharashtra, and we will walk on the path laid down by him.”

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, while inaugurating the Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery in Bhayander, remarked that Bal Thackeray remained the only enduring “Thackeray brand” in politics—a pointed comment as Raj and Uddhav appear to draw closer.

Without naming anyone, the Shiv Sena chief said that “some people” were associating themselves with the “Thackeray brand”. “But there is only one brand and that is the Balasaheb Thackeray brand. There is no other brand,” he said.

Shinde also paid his respects to Thackeray at his party’s headquarters at Thane’s Tembhi Naka, home of his guru, the late Anand Dighe. “It was only Balasaheb Thackeray who had the courage to tell people to proudly proclaim that they are Hindus. His teachings, self-confidence and determination are the very steps to success. I myself rose from shakha pramukh (branch head) to Maharashtra chief minister due to the blessings of Balasaheb and Anand Dighe,” he said.

The deputy chief minister also unveiled medical aid programmes for the needy, and garlanded Bal Thackeray’s statue opposite Regal cinema in the evening.

With inputs from PTI