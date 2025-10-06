Raj, Uddhav Thackeray hold yet another meeting, alliance speculation grows

Raj Thackeray visited Matoshree, Uddhav Thackeray’s home, on Sunday after they met at the naming ceremony of Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s grandchild at the Mumbai Cricket Association at Bandra East. The two cousins, who have been in talks about a possible alliance, were together at Matoshree for nearly 40 minutes. Raj, Uddhav hold yet another meeting, alliance speculation grows

Raj left the undivided Shiv Sena in 2005 and started his own outfit, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), after his fallout with Uddhav. The talk of an alliance between their two parties has been doing the rounds; however, while Uddhav has made several public statements welcoming it, Raj has not uttered a word and has told his men he will speak when the time comes.

Estranged for years, the two have been growing closer of late. Raj had once said that there was an attempt by the BJP to finish ‘Brand Thackeray’. In April, in a podcast, he spoke about a political rapprochement with his cousin, noting that their past differences were “trivial”, and that uniting for the greater good of the Marathi manoos was not a difficult task.

The two cousins shared a public platform at the NSCI dome on July 5 to celebrate the withdrawal of a government resolution making Hindi compulsory in primary schools. On July 27, Raj visited Matoshree to wish Uddhav on his 65th birthday while Uddhav visited Raj’s house on Ganesh Chaturthi in August and then again on September 10. The Sunday meeting was the fifth since Raj Thackeray’s podcast.

Initially, the MNS reportedly demanded 100 seats in the alliance but is now willing to settle for 60 to 70, and hopes to win at least 25. In 2012, when it was at its peak performance, it won 28 seats. In 2017, it won seven seats, but the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena lured away six MNS corporators at a time when Raj Thackeray’s son, Amit, was battling a major illness.

Both parties have dropped many hints about getting into an alliance for the local body elections, and, more importantly, for the cash-rich BMC polls, which the BJP-Shiv Sena and NCP are looking to capture.