Ranas acts part of larger conspiracy to get state govt dissolved: Police
Mumbai In an affidavit filed opposing the bail pleas of Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, Mumbai police have claimed that the acts committed by the couple to incite violence in the name of religion and create a law-and-order situation, were part of the larger conspiracy to get the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government dissolved.
In their reply, the police claimed that the independent legislators intended to incite violence and create a law-and-order situation by declaring that they will chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, Bandra east residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
It added that the couple challenged the authority of the chief minister himself, so as to create unrest in the state, as part of the larger plan to portray that the MVA government had no control over the situation and get it dissolved on the grounds of public disorder.
The police have also highlighted the criminal past of the couple by pointing out that 18 offences have been registered against MLA Ravi Rana in Amravati district and seven against his MP wife – six in Amravati and one in Mulund.
The reply also disclosed that the Khar police has registered four offences and Kherwadi police station in Bandra east registered the fifth offence against the couple in connection with the entire episode.
The Khar police arrested the couple on Saturday evening on charges of promoting enmity between groups and sedition, among others, for their insistence on chanting the Hanuman Chalisa at Matoshree “to remind the Shiv Sena leader of his Hindutva roots.”
While Navneet is presently lodged in Byculla women’s prison, Ravi Rana is lodged at the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. Both of them have moved bail pleas, which came up for hearing on Friday before additional sessions judge RN Rokade.
-
-
-
-
