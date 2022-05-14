Ranas hit out at Thackeray, recite Hanuman Chalisa at Delhi temple
Mumbai Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana performed Maha Aarti and chanted Hanuman Chalisa at an ancient Hanuman temple at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Saturday morning.
In a padayatra amid heavy police force, the couple walked for a kilometre from their house to the temple along with their followers, who accompanied them with chants of Jai Shree Ram.
Ranas, who were arrested by Mumbai police under the charges of sedition and promoting enmity last month, blamed chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for the ‘worsening state of affairs’ in Maharashtra under his rule. Navneet said that she performed the aarti to pray for the welfare of the state and help it get ‘rid of’ the Thackeray government.
“I chanted Hanuman Chalisa 101 times every day during my 14-day stay in the jail. Shiv Sena has forgotten Hindutva which helped them come to power. The government does not have the courage to take action against people like Akbaruddin Owaisi of AIMIM, who has been paying respect to Aurangazeb at his tomb,” she said. She also dared Thackeray to chant Hanuman Chalisa at his rally in Mumbai on Saturday.
Replying to the detractors’ claim that the couple had the backing of Bhartiya Janata Party, Navneet said, “We have been elected as an independent and do not need backing from any party. The Thackeray government tried to suppress us, but they must have realised by now that it is not easy to do it with a woman,” she said.
The Ranas were arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai police after they announced that they will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the family residence of Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra. They were later released on bail by a sessions court on May 4.
On Monday, the duo reached Delhi to meet Lok Sabha speaker and complain about the alleged ill-treatment meted out to Navneet while in custody. She is expected to record her statement before a privilege committee of the lower house on May 23.
Ranas were served notice by Mumbai police last month after they announced to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray’s residence on April 23.
-
TET scam: GA Software Technologies director granted bail by Pune court
Pritish Deshmukh, director, GA Software Technologies, an accused in the Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 case, has been granted bail by a local court on Saturday. Deshmukh was released on a personal bond of ₹50,000 and restrictions to not leave the country and tampering of evidence have been imposed as part of the bail condition. Deshmukh is the director of GA Software Technologies Pvt Ltd, which was responsible for conducting the exam.
-
Jitendra Gaware becomes second state climber to scale five 8,000m mountains
Jitendra Gaware ascended the 8,516-metre Mt Lhotse, the fourth tallest mountain after Mount Everest, K2 and Kanchenjunga, on Saturday to become Maharashtra's second climber to achieve the feat. The main summit of Mt Lhotse is on the border between Tibet and the Khumbu region of Nepal. Gaware, 44, completed the expedition in 35 days. After putting on the climbing shoes after joining the Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering at 35, Gaware scaled Kanchenjunga in 2019.
-
NGT quashes petition challenging environment clearance for Shivaji Memorial
Mumbai: The National Green Tribunal this week quashed a 2017 petition by a city-based Koli community leader (now deceased) challenging the environment clearance granted by the Public Works Department for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial on grounds that the project will damage the environment and impact marine biodiversity and consequently the livelihood of fishermen operating near the site, which is 1.2 km southwest of Raj Bhavan and 3.6 km southwest of the Girgaon jetty.
-
Taxi driver gets one-year jail term for flashing 15-year-old girl
Mumbai: A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court has sentenced a 35-year-old taxi driver to one year's imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 for allegedly flashing a 15-year-old girl in 2016. The victim was 15-year-old student at the time of the incident. Special public prosecutor Sulbha Joshi said the taxi driver, Sukhdev Tilak Sav, a resident of Grant Road had got bail on January 21, 2017.
-
11-yr-old stumps Nitish with plea for good education
A video clip of the incident, which happened at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar native village of Kalyanbigha in Nalanda district where he had gone to attend the death anniversary of his wife, has since been circulating on social media. Talking to TV news channels later, the boy, Sonu of Neema Kaul of Harnaut block, said Sonu's father Ranvijay Yadav works as a curd seller. Sonu said he gives tuitions to 40 children of up to class 5th.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics