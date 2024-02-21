Rape accused, who fled from the Vanrai police station, re-arrested
Man re-arrested by Vanrai police after fleeing during rape case registration. Accused escaped from police station bathroom but was caught after manhunt.
MUMBAI: The Vanrai police re-arrested a man on Tuesday, who had fled the police station during the registration of a rape case against him. The incident took place on Monday night when the accused, identified as Amol Borde, a Goregaon east resident, was summoned to the police station after a colleague accused him of rape.
According to the police, at around 9:30pm, when officers were in the process of registering an FIR against Borde under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, the accused excused himself to go the bathroom.
The officers allowed him to go to the bathroom in the police station premises. He went unaccompanied, slipped past the officials, and fled when he found out he would be arrested.
“When Borde did not return from the bathroom for long, we checked the premises and found him missing. We immediately launched a manhunt for him and arrested him,” said a police officer from Vanrai police station.