Ratan Tata: The man who gave wings to Indian aviation

The drone of a Piper Super Cub is the soundtrack that girds the Bombay Flying Club (BFC) in Juhu, its wooden propellers and canvas wings imprinted on the academy’s institutional memory. The Cub is also testament to the country’s aviation history, and to the legacy of a giant of Indian industry, Ratan Tata. Ratan Tata was a passionate airman. HT Photo.

Tata, who passed away on Wednesday night, harboured a lifelong passion for flying that was inextricably linked to the BFC. Founded in 1928 by his predecessor, JRD Tata—India's first licensed pilot—the club became a second home for Ratan.

The Ratan Tata I know was a legend by himself and passionate about flying and as a president of BFC, I had the privilege to fly with him on our newer glass cockpit aircraft, and he was keen to understand the working of smaller aircraft.

From 2008 to 2016, I accompanied Tata on numerous flights, witnessing firsthand his enduring curiosity and technical acumen; as a pilot, he was hands-on with an extraordinary feel of stick and rudder and would fly the plane with a feel of his pants. He was also eager to learn new things on every flight he took and would look forward to planning and coming to fly next time.

The BFC's prized possession, the Piper Super Cub, held a special place in Tata's heart. When the club decided to refurbish the aircraft, which had once been flown by JRD Tata and used by the Royal Air Force, Ratan made a point of inspecting the work personally.

And when we began restoring the Piper Super Cub, he came to see the aircraft at Juhu and asked us many questions. He was technically strong. Although the aircraft is now flyworthy, Tata never found the time to take it up himself.

Tata's commitment to aviation extended beyond his personal passion. Through the Tata Memorial Trust, he sponsored scholarships for aspiring commercial pilots at the BFC. Last year, the scholarship was awarded by Air India chief Campbell Wilson, a fitting tribute to the Tata Group's recent reacquisition of the national carrier.

This holds personal significance for me; I belong to an Air India family, and my father Deepak Bhagvati was a chief engineer in Air India. When the carrier was taken back by the Tatas, I was very happy that it was with its old and righteous owner.

Tata's vision for Indian aviation was not limited to Air India. His foresight led to the creation of Vistara (a portmanteau of "Vision of Tata Ratan") and investments in AirAsia India, moves that positioned the Tata Group strongly in the aviation sector long before the Air India acquisition.

The Tata family's association with the BFC runs deep. JRD Tata founded the club, while his sister, Sylia, became India's first woman pilot. Over the years, many Tata cousins took to the skies with the BFC. Ratan Tata was the last of the Tatas to maintain this close connection.

Captain Mihir Bhagvati is a president of the Bombay Flying Club