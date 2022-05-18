Real estate boost: Long-pending demands of Navi residents, developers to be resolved, says UD Min Shinde
In a major boost to real estate in Navi Mumbai, the State Urban Development (UD) department has announced a slew of measures to resolve long-pending demands of the residents and developers of Navi Mumbai under ‘Navi Mumbai Housing Revival Programme (NHRP).
UD minister Eknath Shinde has said that the measures have been taken to provide immediate relief to thousands of homebuyers and more than 400 affected projects in the Navi Mumbai region.
Shinde said, “There were problems faced by the developers due to restrictions imposed on the heights of buildings within 20km area of the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport after cancellation of the Colour Coded Zonal Map (CCZM). CIDCO has been following up with the central environment ministry on the issue. I myself will be writing to the ministry to allow building heights as per earlier CCZM.”
One of the main demands has been clearance for 94 projects whose occupation certificates (OC) are stuck due to CRZ issues. Shinde said, “The issue has been taken up with the central environment ministry to approve Navi Mumbai Coastal Zone Management Plan 2019 at the earliest. We are confident of getting MCZMA permission in a month following which OCs will be issued.”
Steps are being taken to resolve long-pending additional lease premium (ALP) (Maveja) reduction demand for which personnel are being increased, the minister added. This will make available 500ha land in CIDCO jurisdiction that will then be distributed under the 12.50% scheme to Navi Mumbai PAPS.
According to Shinde, “In a relief for the developers, we will now allow them to pay infrastructure charges under a tripartite scheme for 22.50% in four instalments instead of one time as earlier. Additional FSI construction will now get up to four years’ extension. One application will be enough to get an extension of up to three years. No ALP is being charged for nine months of Covid pandemic. Those developers who have paid it already can have it adjusted against later such payments.”
Sanjay Mukherjee, vice-chairman and managing director, CIDCO, claimed that these decisions shall go a long way towards achieving a sustainable and greener Navi Mumbai region. “They will give a boost to the ailing real estate market and give it a new life. We are also hoping that the developers shall pass the benefit to the ultimate homebuyer, thereby fulfilling our commitment towards the welfare of the common man and the last citizen.”
Boman Irani, president, CREDAI-MCHI, said, “The issues resolved by the UD ministry will help Navi Mumbai developers to execute their projects seamlessly and reduce the ongoing financial burden caused due to rising input costs and increase in repo rate last week. Thousands of homebuyers who were not getting possession of their flats due to the CRZ issue will also get immediate relief.”
Raajesh Prajapati, task owner, CREDAI-MCHI for CIDCO and local developer, said, “Thousands of homebuyers in Navi Mumbai who were getting anxious will now breathe a sigh of relief as multiple stuck properties would now get clearance. This will also help in seamless execution of new projects in the immediate future. Also, hundreds of small developers whose affordable projects were severely hit due to ALP issues will get relief in the medium term.”
Mohali commuters bear brunt of road closures caused by farmers’ protest
Commuters on Tuesday found themselves at the receiving end as a farmer unions' protest at the YPS roundabout led to traffic being diverted to other routes, resulting in multiple traffic jams. Phase 7 residents were the worst affected as four major roads leading to the YPS crossing were closed for vehicular traffic amid the protest. Authorities were forced to barricade and seal Chandigarh-Mohali borders.
Spate of deaths: India’s missions in Canada to create database of students
India's missions in Canada are enhancing their outreach to students from India as their numbers balloon along with a spate of incidents, including accidents, suicides, even murders. The latest such tragedy was reported on Sunday, when Peel Regional Police found the body of 20-year-old Navkiran Singh from Moga district in Punjab drowned in the Credit Valley River in Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area. No cause has yet been attributed for the death.
Farmers’ agitation unwarranted: CM Mann
Chandigarh : Asserting that farmers agitation was “unwarranted and undesirable”, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asked the farm unions to stop sloganeering and join hands with his state government for checking the depleting water table in Punjab. Mann said that staggered programme for sowing of paddy would not harm the interests of the farmers but it can act as a catalyst to save the water table in state. ”
Labour unions meet Kataruchak, seek scrapping of contract system
Chandigarh :Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of labour unions who demanded scrapping of the contract system. The labour unions said the contract system should be done away with and the amount be given directly to labourers so that their living standard improves. Kataruchak assured to look into the matter. The director, food and civil supplies, was also present.
Colonel Dharamvir, hero of Longewala battle, dead
Gurugram : Colonel Dharamvir, the hero of the battle of Longewala in the 1971 war with Pakistan, passed away on Monday in Gurugram. He had commanded 23 Punjab between 1992 and 94. His role in the 1997 blockbuster “Border” based in the Battle of Longewala was portrayed by actor Akshaye Khanna. Colonel Dharamvir was a young officer during the 1971 war. The Indian Army and Air Force took necessary measures after receiving the crucial information.
