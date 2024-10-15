Mumbai: At least three projects to revamp or beautify various precincts in South Mumbai have been placed in limbo, the latest to take the fall being the ₹60-crore plan to build an underground parking facility with a viewing deck at the Regal Cinema junction. Regal junction revamp hits roadblock

This follows the alleged stalling of two other projects in the vicinity – the beautification of the Gateway of India precinct and Colaba Causeway. A fourth, the plan to beautify the space under the JJ Flyover along Mohammad Ali Road, some distance away, has been scrapped. All these projects were to be executed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Former Bharatiya Janata Party corporator, Makarand Narwekar, who is involved in some of these projects, said he has written to municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, asking why these public utility projects have been allegedly stalled but has received no reply.

Alleging political motives, Narwekar stated in his letter: “Regrettably, when it came to execution, files related to this project (the Regal Junction plan) are not moving from the desk of senior BMC officials. I implore that endeavors aimed at benefiting the citizens should not be hindered by political obstacles. Should there be any recommendations or operational hurdles pertaining to the proposed scheme, I kindly request that they be conveyed to us in writing.”

Narwekar argued that all these projects had been sanctioned by Gagrani’s predecessor, former municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. He said various approvals had been secured and funds allocated for the plans. Hence, Gagrani needs to explain why they have been put in limbo, he said.

Regal Cinema Junction: The plan for an underground parking facility with a viewing deck at the Regal Cinema Junction was designed to address parking issues and enhance the tourist appeal of the area. The current, open parking lot can accommodate around 50 cars, whereas the proposed underground parking lot would accommodate around 150 cars and bikes.

Narwekar said a viewing deck above the parking area would offer a panoramic view of surrounding heritage landmarks. “Currently, tourists primarily visit the Gateway of India, as there’s little else to see in the vicinity. The proposed viewing deck at the Regal Junction would offer an uninterrupted view of iconic landmarks such as the headquarters of the state Director General of Police, Regal Cinema itself, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya and the National Gallery of Modern Art,” he said.

“We prepared the project designs, and the traffic police issued a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) after a year-long process. The BMC’s Heritage Committee also approved the plan. With funds sanctioned, there’s no reason for this sudden stay,” Narwekar added.

Colaba Causeway: The plan to beautify Colaba Causeway, an iconic shopping street with many atmospheric pubs and eateries, envisaged better pavements, uniform signage, uniform stalls for licenced hawkers and other improvements.

“The collector had allocated ₹2.5 crore for stalls at the Causeway, and the remaining portion was to be covered by BMC funds. The file was sent to Gagrani for tender approval, and he has explicitly instructed his officers to only proceed with work funded by the collector,” Narwekar revealed. “How can the file still be under consideration when the previous civic chief had given administrative approval? The funds have been allocated; the file is only pending tender approval. Why is he holding up the project,” he asked.

Gateway of India: Narwekar alleged that Gagrani had previously stalled the plan to revamp the area around the Gateway of India, a project that had a ground-breaking ceremony led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde earlier this year. “Now, they are reviewing that entire project,” said the former corporator.

JJ Flyover: The beautification initiative under the JJ flyover, which spans the length of Mohammad Ali Road, also in South Mumbai, is pegged at ₹11 crore. “Tenders and work orders had been approved, but the funds lapsed. Although the former civic chief had approved the plan, the project was scrapped last week,” according to Narwekar.

“Gagrani isn’t saying the projects have been ‘scrapped’; rather that they are ‘under consideration’, effectively stalling them. These projects were already approved, and funds sanctioned,” he remarked.

Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani denied the political motive alleged by Narwekar. He told HT, “BMC has not cancelled the Regal Junction project. It is under process.”

At A Standstill

1. Beautification of Gateway of India precinct

Stalled 15 days ago

2. Colaba Causeway Revamp

Stalled in last week of September

3. Regal Cinema Junction Plan

Stalled three days ago

4. Beautification under JJ Flyover

Scrapped last week