Regular taunts, insults can’t drive a person to suicide: Court
Mumbai Observing that regular taunts and insults usually occur in the daily life of a woman from the lower strata of society, the sessions court acquited a man and his mother of the charge of abetting suicide.
Regular taunts, insults and restrictions do not drive a person to commit suicide, unless it is done with a criminal mind to see that the person ends his or her life, observed the sessions court while acquitting the man.
“The daily wear and tear of the family affairs wherein mother-in-law some time complains that her daughter-in-law does not work properly,” said additional sessions judge NP Mehta while acquitting 30-year-old Prashant Shelar and his 52-year-old mother Vanita Shelar of the charge of abatement to the suicide of Prashant’s wife Priyanka.
The woman died by suicide on January 16, 2015 - within a month of her marriage to her boyfriend Prashant. Her family had subsequently accused the Shelars of harassing and driving her to take the extreme step.
“The said factual circumstance cannot be termed as causing mental cruelty because it a natural phenomenon and same could be seen generally in this stature of the family to which both parties belonged,” the judge added.
The court also noted that Priyanka was not allowed by Prashant to talk to others on phone cannot be a circumstance to infer that she was being harassed mentally and there was nothing on record to suggest that Prashant ever had caused danger to her life or health.
According to the prosecution, Prashant and Priyanka were in a relationship for four years before they married on December 9, 2014. Priyanka’s mother claimed that after the marriage, Priyanka complained to her about the harassment.
The mother had alleged that Vanita used to taunt her over her dark complexion and would force her to wake up early in the morning and would not let her sleep properly. The mother of the deceased also alleged that Prashant used to doubt her character and abuse her in filthy language if she ever missed his call.
It was further alleged that on the fateful day, when she had gone to work, Prashant had called her and threatened her to not return home. It is alleged that Priyanka committed suicide at the house of her employer where she worked as a housekeeper.
“Their acts as alleged by prosecution witnesses in their evidence nowhere suggest that same would have forced Priyanka to commit suicide. Whatever is stated by prosecution witnesses in their evidence usually occurs in the daily life of women belonging to lower strata of the society to which Priyanka belonged,” the court observed while acquitting her husband and mother-in-law.
PMC reports 824 swine flu cases since Jan
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation has reported 824 cases of swine flu till September 10 this year. According to officials, the cases of swine flu are on the rise. So far, over 9,490 patients have been screened for the disease within the city limits. State surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate, said over 2,337 cases of swine flu and 33 deaths were reported in Pune district.
GRP busts begging racket, arrests woman for kidnapping toddler
Mumbai: A 33-year-old woman was arrested by the Borivali Government Railway Police on Saturday for allegedly running an inter-state begging racket. The police also took custody of the woman Anju Kisan Valmiki's minor daughters involved in the crime. Although the police officers are not clear about how many times the trio had visited the city, they said that the three have been playing a major role in supplying infants and toddlers with begging rackets.
CR terminates train before final destination, passengers irked
Mumbai Passengers on the Vellankanni (Tamil Nadu)-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express were irked when the railways announced that their train will be terminated at Thane station on Friday midnight, instead of LTT. The Vellankanni - LTT special train departed from Vellankanni at 2:35 pm on September 8 and was scheduled to arrive at LTT on September 9 at around 8:30pm. After almost 45 minutes of persistence by passengers, the train headed towards LTT.
Six-year-old boy drowns in immersion pond while playing
Ulhasnagar: A six-year-old boy drowned in a makeshift immersion pond on Saturday evening while playing, his body was discovered late at night in the pond in Ulhasnagar. According to police, the boy slipped into the waters while playing with his friends. The deceased boy, identified as Rajveer Belekar was a resident of Bhaiyasaheb Ambedkar Society, Ulhasnagar. A year ago, the boy had lost his father. He lived with his mother and grandmother.
Two flats in Worli sold for ₹151 crore
Mumbai: The city's luxury realty market is witnessing a new high, with the latest deal, registered last week, fetching the developer ₹151 crore for two flats in a luxury building in Worli. The deal took place in the ultra-luxury project Three Sixty West, which is home to several top business and Bollywood celebrities including Shahid Kapoor. According to documents made available by Indextap.com, the deals were registered on September 8.
