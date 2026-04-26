Resident docs oppose KEM renaming

MUMBAI: Resident doctors at KEM Hospital are distressed at the move to rename Mumbai’s largest civic-run hospital. They believe the authorities should instead prioritise reforms that improve patient care and doctors’ welfare. KEM Hospital

In a statement released on Saturday, the KEM Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (KEM MARD) at the historic, Parel-based hospital called the proposal “deeply disappointing and unacceptable,” arguing that renaming a legacy institution fails to address the pressing challenges it faces.

The move to rename the institution follows a letter to the civic health committee, written by cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who suggested that the hospital be called ‘Kaushalyashreshtha Eklavya Memorial’ Hospital. He said names linked to the country’s colonial history should be replaced with those of inspirational figures rooted in Indian heritage.

The proposal was passed by the civic health committee on Friday but is yet to be discussed by the civic general body.

Resident doctors at the hospital are upset at not being taken into confidence. “KEM is a globally respected institution, and its name carries decades of trust, service and excellence. This legacy must be preserved,” MARD said in its statement. It also suggested that if a new healthcare identity is envisioned, a new hospital with modern infrastructure should be established and named accordingly.

The century-old KEM Hospital, attached to the Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College, caters to thousands of patients daily, many from outside the city. It has long been central to public healthcare, medical education and research.

Justifying the renaming, Harish Bhandirge, chairperson of the health committee, said, “Everyone loves their country. We have changed the name to reflect that and to move away from our colonial past. The person after whom the institution is named (British monarch King Edward VII) represented a period when Indians were subjugated. Such symbols should not be celebrated.”

Responding to the resident doctors’ concerns, Bhandirge denied that infrastructure and development work at the hospital is neglected and that renaming the institution would come at the cost of infrastructure.