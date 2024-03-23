Residents contest BMC claim of crackdown on hoardings

Strap: Illegal permanent iron structures for political hoardings dangerous for pedestrians, say residents Mumbai,India. Mar 21,2024 : (Powai) Illegal iron structure installed at Powai and Chandivali area for Hoardings in Mumbai. Mar 21,2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claims all political banners across the city are being removed since the model code of conduct has kicked in, residents of Powai and Chandivali have a different take.

On Wednesday night, the Chandivali Citizens’ Welfare Association (CCWA) posted on X about a political hoarding in Hiranandani area of Powai, built illegally by permanently placing iron rods and frames on the road, footpath and a traffic island. Sharing pictures, the association alleged that the political hoarding was first covered and later replaced with a generic poster.

Citizens said this was not the only place and areas across Chandivali and Powai were covered with such hoardings where footpaths, roads and traffic signals were blocked.

“In Powai and Chandivali, our netaji has installed around 160 permanent iron structures by puncturing roads and footpaths. This is a mockery and contempt of the Bombay high court’s order. When our leaders set such a wrong precedent by violating laws and disobeying a court order, what kind of law and order can an ordinary citizen expect,” asked Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder member of CCWA.

Makkar alleged that the BMC is following the orders of politicians while ignoring court orders and citizens’ complaints. “The BMC should understand that citizens pay their salaries, not the netas. A case of contempt of court should be registered against those disobeying court orders by installing hoardings for personal gains. The civic body should invoke provisions under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act against such people.”

Soon after former commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Monday instructed ward officers to crack down on all political hoardings within 24 hours, the civic body pulled down 9,873 wall writings, posters, cutouts, banners and flags. However, the BMC did not file a single police complaint.

Calling the permanent iron structures an absolute misuse of power, Sukhjit Singh Atwal, another resident, said even the footpaths and roads are not spared. “This is dangerous for pedestrians as well as motorists. What if we citizens put up such illegal structures? Will they allow them? No. This is an absolute misuse of power. The police and the BMC have both failed in this.”

Makkar pointed out that for electric supply to the hoarding on the road at Hiranandani, power was taken from a nearby streetlight, which again was a violation. “There is no QR code or licence number on the hoarding, which is required as per law.”

When contacted and shared pictures, a senior BMC official from S ward said the hoarding in question was already covered and the issue of iron frames illegally put up on footpaths and roads would be verified.

