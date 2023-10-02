Residents, greens concerned as Uran records India’s worst AQI at 196

NAVI MUMBAI: The coastal town of Uran across Mumbai Harbor on Thursday had the worst air quality index (AQI) in the country at 196, indicating unhealthy quality. HT Image

The data provided by the aqi.in suggests that the index is alarmingly higher than the norms provided by the WHO, which is 50. Even on Friday morning, the air quality index remained unhealthy at over 154. On Sunday, Uran’s AQI was at 139, which is 7.3 times the WHO annual air quality value.

The AQI for Uran continued to be over 150 for the past few days, and the forecast for the week ahead is also not good, NatConnect Foundation said.

In February, Uran ranked seventh globally and fourth in India, recalled B N Kumar, NatConnect director, blaming the poor anti-pollution measures. “Following our complaints 7 months ago, the CM has directed the Urban Development and Environment department principal secretaries to act, yet we do not see any improvement,” Kumar said.

The city is witnessing all-round construction, including the infrastructure, construction of the airport, and the redevelopment, without proper checks on air pollution, NatConnect Foundation pointed out.

Uran resident Pritam Thakur said many people have been complaining of breathing trouble.

Nandakumar Pawar of Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishthan said, “We are frustrated. Despite our complaints and genuine public grievances, no authority bothers.”

Apart from construction with no checks, another cause of concern is the transportation of materials in uncovered dumper trucks. Our officials seem to look the other side, Pawar stated.

Kumar and Pawar have raised the issue with the State government again to take strict measures to control pollution.

