Retired doctor duped of 2.2 lakh

Updated on Nov 15, 2022 12:57 AM IST

The first three transactions were of ₹24,999, and the other three transactions were of ₹49,801, said a police officer.

Dr Jayanthi Shashtri, got a link to update her electricity bill payment status. When she filled in the form, providing details including that of her credit card, she lost the money in six transactions. (HT PHOTO)
ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai: The police have registered a case against unknown people who allegedly duped a well-known microbiologist doctor from BYL Nair hospital of 2.24 lakh.

According to the police, (retired) Dr Jayanthi Shashtri, got a link to update her electricity bill payment status. When she filled in the form, providing details including that of her credit card, she lost the money in six transactions.

The officer added that the first three transactions were of 24,999, and the other three transactions were of 49,801.

A case has been registered under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

