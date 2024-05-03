Retired IIT-B employee dies by suicide

Mumbai: A 70-year-old retired Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay, who worked as a gardener for 39 years at the institution, died by suicide on May 1. HT Image

The Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) group from IIT-B alleged that the 70-year-old’s suicide occurred against the backdrop of his long legal battle with the institute for post-retirement gratuity relief for contract workers which he has been fighting for since his retirement in 2019.

As per the statement issued by APPSC, the deceased and others were forced to move to a labour court to seek their deserved payment and won the case. The victory had assured them that they would be paid the gratuity amount and in addition to it, a 10% interest on the amount compensating for the delay in payment.

Despite winning the case, the IIT administration claimed the workers were employed temporarily and, hence, were not liable to receive post-retirement funds. As per sources, his gratuity amounts to ₹4,28,805. IIT Bombay was planning to appeal against the decision in the Bombay High Court.

The family of the deceased refused to speak to the media. Meanwhile, an IIT-B spokesperson said the institute pays gratuity to eligible employees strictly as per the provisions of the prevailing Acts.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered, said a senior police officer from Powai police station. “He was suffering from prolonged illness. No family member has complained against the institution (IIT Bombay) for his death,” the official added.