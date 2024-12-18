Revamped plan also focuses on wood- and coal-fired bakeries, vehicular emission

MUMBAI: Renewing its battle for cleaner air, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is rolling out fresh measures to make sure the air we breathe is healthier and safer. Construction sites – Mumbai’s biggest source of air pollution – bakeries, vehicles and other contributors to dust and particulate matter are the focus of the BMC’s revamped action plan now underway across the city. Mumbai, India- October 26, 2023: Residents of Shree Krishna Nagar, near Dhobi Ghat at Borivali area complain of air pollution in their area due to construction/ road works, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct 26, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

An official from the BMC’s recently revamped environment department said daily inspections are being conducted at construction sites to check for compliance with the Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation Plan’s (MAPMP) norms. Around 700 sites have been inspected so far and 28 have been issued show-cause notices.

“Sub-engineers have been given additional charge of measures to curb environment and climate change in each ward, with the responsibility of the core aspects of the Mumbai Climate Action Plan. But the focus right now is tackling air pollution,” said the civic official.

Bakeries account for 3.5% of Mumbai’s air pollution and those still fired by wood and coal are being told to switch to cleaner fuels. Soon, the civic body will issue notices to 356 of Mumbai’s 1,200 bakeries, directing them to switch to electric or gas ovens within 12 months, Failure to comply will result in their licences not being renewed. The BMC and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) may also offer incentives to offset the capital costs of such a switch, according to a civic official.

According to a recent study by the non-profit, Bombay Action Environmental Group (BEAG), half the 200 bakeries surveyed were using scrap wood as fuel. They were also releasing additional pollutants that are carcinogenic, caused by the burning of leftover paint, nails, resin, etc. They also found that wood was more expensive as a fuel source compared to electricity and PNG. With many unlicenced bakeries also functioning in the city, the BMC plans to take legal action against 77 units identified by them.

To tackle vehicular emissions and other sources of dust pollution, the civic body plans to acquire over 100 battery-operated dust-suction machines. Deployment will take six to eight months.

Alongside, the BMC’s environment department is preparing for the fifth MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) Coordination Committee meeting next week. The meet, coordinated by the BMC, will bring together all agencies concerned with air pollution in their respective regions. At the previous meeting, held on October 9, a 28th point was added to the MAPMP, making enforcement squads in each ward mandatory. Each squad would consist of two ward-level engineers, one police officer, a marshal and a vehicle. Tenders to acquire 104 vehicles for the patrolling action, on rent for four months, have been floated. The estimated cost is almost ₹2 crore.