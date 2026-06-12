Revenue minister to hear Amadea plea in Mundhwa case

MUMBAI: After the appeal by Amadea Enterprises LLP for a stamp duty waiver in the controversial Mundhwa land deal was rejected by the inspector-general of registration (IGR), the matter has reached the office of revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule (ani)

The company, where Parth Pawar, Rajya Sabha MP and son of deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar, is the majority stakeholder, is seeking a ₹21-crore waiver in stamp duty and penalties in the purchase of a land parcel in Mundhwa in Pune.

The appeal is among the first cases to be placed before the revenue minister after the Maharashtra Stamp Act was amended in December last year, empowering the minister to hear such appeals.

Amadea Enterprises LLP came under scrutiny over alleged irregularities in the purchase of a 40-acre land parcel in Mundhwa. The land, which is former Mahar Watan and government-owned land, was sold to Amadea Enterprises in a deal valued at around ₹300 crore. Activists and opposition leaders claim its market value is around ₹1,800 crore.

The controversy arose after the sale deed, executed in May 2025, was registered on payment of only ₹500 as stamp duty. Subsequently, the registration department determined that stamp duty of approximately ₹21 crore was payable on the transaction.

Following the registration of criminal complaints in November last year, the office of the IGR initiated proceedings for recovery of the alleged stamp duty shortfall. Appeals filed before the joint inspector-general of registration and later before the IGR were rejected in December 2025 and May 2026, respectively.

Amadea has now approached the revenue minister seeking relief under the amended Maharashtra Stamp Act. Before the amendment, parties aggrieved by orders of the IGR had to approach the Bombay High Court for further relief. The amendment passed by the state legislature in December and notified last month has created an intermediate appellate forum, before the revenue minister.

According to officials in the revenue department, the firm has cited a recent City Civil Court ruling that declared the sale transaction null and void. “The civil court order came after the IGR upheld the joint IGR’s decision in the stamp duty matter on May 12. The firm’s contention is that since the sale deed has been declared null and void, the demand for the stamp duty shortfall should also be waived. The matter will now be heard by the minister. There is no timeline prescribed for the hearing,” a senior revenue department official said.