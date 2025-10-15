Mumbai: Revenue minister, Chandrashekar Bawankule, announced on Tuesday, “Citizens, businesses, and company owners in the city and its suburbs can now register their documents at any of the six stamp offices in Mumbai irrespective of their location.” Earlier, residents of an area could only go to the department of registration and stamps that catered to that particular area. Revenue ministry makes registering documents in the city easier

Now, if a citizen living in Andheri wants to sell their Chembur property, they can visit the department of registration and stamps’ office in Andheri to complete the formalities. As per the revenue department, property agreements, lease agreements, inheritance deeds, and other important documents can now be registered at any of the city’s stamp offices–Borivali, Kurla, Andheri, Mumbai City, and the main office near the Old Custom House near Fort.

Mahesh Rane, a documentation consultant, said the move will make the process of registering documents much more convenient for people. “Citizens who had to earlier travel to specific locations to get their documents registered can now save up on travel time. This will also help those who fly in from abroad and don’t have much time to get their affairs in order,” he added.

Rane suggested that the same facility may be extended to Thane, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, and other cities, simplifying the procedure of registering documents anywhere in the state irrespective of the location of the property or a business office.