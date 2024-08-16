 Revised draft plan targets rural Panvel, 29 villages to get mega projects | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Revised draft plan targets rural Panvel, 29 villages to get mega projects

ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy
Aug 16, 2024 06:14 AM IST

Panvel's 20-year development plan allocates ₹7,358 cr for civic infrastructure in 29 villages, benefiting 12.05 lakh people with schools, hospitals, and more.

Kicker: Panvel Development Plan/20-year target at a cost of 7,358 cr

HT Image
HT Image

NAVI MUMBAI: Extensive development is on the cards in 29 villages of Panvel, as the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), in its revised draft Development Plan (DP), has earmarked 7,358 crore for a period of 20 years for development of civic infrastructure, including schools, gardens and hospitals. The target plan would directly benefit over 12.05 lakh people in 60.78 sqm area of its total 110.06 sqm jurisdiction.

The civic body has reserved 629 plots, divided into five regional plans for development purposes. The reserved area excludes Kharghar node, Kharghar, Owe, Taloje Pachnand, Pendhar, Navde, MIDC, as a targeted approach is being taken to develop 29 villages by bringing several mega-projects to their area and vicinity, like airports, metro, Virar-Alibaug corridor, and NAINA (Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area).

PMC has also proposed road networks for each village along with 42 schools at a maximum of 1km radius of the village; a science and exhibition centre on 15-acre at New Panvel, playgrounds and gardens at 145 locations, 47 medical facilities, a 62-acre solid waste management project at Ghot Chal area, and five fire stations, along with community centres, market places, social utility and public services, crematoriums and graveyards.

“Seventy percent of the PMC area are nodal areas that have been developed by CIDCO. Hence, we are focusing on the erstwhile council and village areas that have been included in the corporation,” said Mangesh Chitale, municipal commissioner. “The DP will boost development in the rural areas. We will appoint a coordinator to mediate with the villagers and consider their suggestions and objections to the plan. We want to ensure that these areas also benefit from the overall development of the region that the mega projects will bring.”

News / Cities / Mumbai / Revised draft plan targets rural Panvel, 29 villages to get mega projects
Follow Us On