Rickshaw driver, accomplice arrested for molesting woman in Mumbai a month ago

The Andheri police have arrested a rickshaw driver and his accomplice on Tuesday for molesting a 39-year-old woman a month ago.

The incident took place at Gundavli service road on the Western Express Highway on March 7 at 12.45pm. According to the police, the woman, who is a homemaker, jumped off the moving rickshaw to save herself when the driver did not stop when she asked him to. The woman suffered injuries on her head and arms.

In her statement, the woman said on the day of the incident, she was walking towards the bus stop after meeting her mother when the rickshaw stopped near her and its driver asked her if wanted a shared ride towards Kandivali. She alleged that when she her co-passenger touched her inappropriately and she asked the driver to stop, the men swapped places. The driver, identified as Surajkumar Rajbhar (29), molested her too while the co-passenger drove the rickshaw, forcing her to jump out of the running vehicle at Jogeshwari.

The rickshaw sped away even as passersby rushed the woman to the hospital and contacted the police. Officers said as the CCTV recordings were not clear, they prepared a sketch of the two accused.

“After questioning around 40 rickshaw drivers, we arrested Rajbhar on Tuesday, “ said a police officer.

Rajbhar was out on bail for molesting a minor in Kandivali a few months ago. His accomplice has been identified as Aniket Jaiswal (21), also a rickshaw driver.