Navi Mumbai: Two persons, including a food delivery partner and a car driver, lost their lives in separate road accidents on Wednesday in Navi Mumbai, while several others sustained injuries. Road mishap: Food delivery partner crushed, car driver killed within 24 hrs in Navi Mumbai

Early Wednesday morning, a car carrying five passengers collided with a stationary trailer illegally parked on the Sion-Panvel Road near the Kamothe toll plaza. The crash, reported at 5:30 am, claimed the life of the driver, Akash Ganpat Mada, 26. His four companions—Hariprasad Ganpat Shetty, 26, Anurag Chaudhary, 24, Rohan Chaudhary, 24, and Harshid Jha, 21—suffered minor injuries.

The Kalamboli police have booked the trailer driver under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 125 (endanger the personal safety or life of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

On Wednesday evening, Ghanvarppu Shivprasad, 44, a food delivery agent, was fatally hit by a speeding truck near Apollo Hospital in Belapur at around 8:00 pm. The truck driver fled the scene without rendering any help, leaving the victim critically injured.

The CBD Belapur police have registered a case against the unknown driver and are working to identify and apprehend the suspect.

In a separate incident, a rental car overturned after hitting a divider on Palm Beach Road in Vashi. The driver, Rashid Gayasuddin Shaik, 38, has been booked for reckless driving. The passengers, Sameer Naralkar sustained injuries to his head and his wife, Tejal Naralkar too suffered injuries requiring medical attention.