Roadshow held in Ayodhya opposing Raj Thackeray’s visit; MNS says tour on
Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s Ayodhya tour continues to garner eyeballs as saints and mahants in Ayodhya are hellbent on not allowing him to enter the holy town till he apologises for attacking north-Indians in Mumbai in the past.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday convened a meeting of saints and mahants of Ayodhya temples to devise a strategy to prevent Raj’s visit. Singh said that it was unanimously decided in the meeting that the MNS chief will not be allowed to enter Uttar Pradesh till he tenders an apology.
Addressing the gathering, the lawmaker said that said the apology was non-negotiable for Thackeray’s entry to the North heartland.
“Raj Thackeray has been insulting North Indians right from 2008. He did not spare even pregnant women and students. We welcome his change of heart but he should first apologise. If he has a problem with apologising to the people, let him apologise to the Saints so that he will not repeat this mistake in future. If he fails to apologise, forget Uttar Pradesh, we will not even allow him to set his foot in places like Jharkhand and Bihar too,” warned Singh.
Singh also displayed a show of strength by taking out a procession with supporters shouting slogans against Raj. He evoked the names of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saint Ramdas during his speech.
He also clarified that their confrontation was not against Maharashtra, but only against Raj Thackeray.
As per the schedule, Raj will leave for Ayodhya on June 4, and spend the next day visiting the proposed temple site before returning on June 6. The MNS chief also seeks to call on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit, but the latter has not confirmed the same.
MNS leader Manoj Chavan said the tour was on. “Top Saints and mahants do not take part in political gatherings and also don’t stop devotees from visiting temples. From our side, the visit is confirmed and Rajsaheb will be travelling to Ayodhya,” said Chavan.
Ruling parties in Maharashtra have cornered Raj Thackeray, while BJP’s state unit has distanced itself from the row.
Shiv Sena said such a reaction was expected. “The way Raj Thackeray led the campaign against the North Indians, such a reaction was expected,” said Sena MP Vinayak Raut.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) questioned why Raj was silent on such criticism. “The whole campaign is undertaken to puncture the inflated ego of Raj Thackeray. The way BJP MP is orchestrating the whole campaign shows the way BJP’s attitude towards Raj Thackeray,” said NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase.
The Congress said that Raj Thackeray is getting the taste of his own medicine. “Our constitution allows any Indian to go to any part of India and today the saints are not allowing Raj to visit Ayodhya. Raj Thackeray also used street power,” said Congress General Secretary Sachin Sawant.
The BJP, however, distanced itself from this campaign. “The apology is a personal view of Brij Bhushan Singh and not of the BJP party,” said BJP leader and opposition leader of Maharashtra state council Pravin Darekar.
He urged people to not take an extremist view and spoil the atmosphere of Ayodhya.
He expressed hope that Adityanath and BJP state chief, along with former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil, will solve this tangle.
A Sena minister, known to be close to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, declined to comment on the opposition faced by Raj Thackeray in Ayodhya.
-
50-tonne concrete segment falls at Gaziabad project site, none hurt
A concrete segment of about 50 tonnes, being hoisted into place using a high-capacity crane, fell off the under-construction Modinagar site of the Regional Rapid Transit System project on the Delhi-Meerut Road in Ghaziabad on Tuesday evening. Nobody was injured in the incident, said officials. The officials of NCR Transport Corporation, which is developing the project, said that they will initiate an inquiry into the incident.
-
JD(S) leader held in connection with PSI recruitment case
The Criminal Investigation Department on Monday arrested a Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) leader in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment case. JD(S) leader and Channarayapatna town municipal council member Shashidhar was arrested after he appeared before the CID. According to CID, his son Venugopal, who was among those who made it to the provisional list of candidates selected after the examination was an engineering graduate working for the MGNREGA temporarily in Arsikere taluk. He was absconding when the CID reached his house and later he came before investigators, said, senior officers.
-
18-yr-old molested at housing society swimming pool in Pune
Pune: The Kondhwa police have lodged a case against a 47-year-old person for allegedly staring and molesting an 18-year-old girl at a housing society swimming pool. The mother of the victim lodged a complaint with the police following the incident. According to the FIR, the accused and the girl reside at the same housing society. Kondhwa police station incharge Sardar Patil said, “A case of molestation has been lodged.”
-
No talks of cabinet expansion so far: K’taka CM Bommai in Delhi
With Bommai's visit to the national capital raising hopes among ministerial aspirants about the expansion or rejig of Karnataka cabinet, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he will not be holding discussion in this connection with the BJP central leadership this time. The CM is under pressure from aspirants to expand or reshuffle his cabinet at the earliest, ahead of Assembly polls next year.
-
Senior IPS officer resigns in Karnataka, alleges harassment by dept official
Senior IPS officer P Ravindranath submitted Ravindranath's resignation alleging harassment in Karnataka on Tuesday. In his resignation letter, Ravindranath alleged that senior officials were harassing him. On Monday, after handing over charge of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, Ravindranath walked from his office on Palace Road to the office of the state police chief on Nrupathunga Road to meet the state police chief Praveen Sood. Following this meeting, on Tuesday, he submitted his resignation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics