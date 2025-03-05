Robbers try to run over cops while fleeing

NAVI MUMBAI: A team of police personnel had a narrow escape when a gang of six suspected robbers attempted to run them over while evading arrest in Sagar Vihar area in Navi Mumbai on Monday. One of the accused was apprehended by the police while five others managed to escape. (Shutterstock)

The incident took place on March 3 at around 4:35am in F Lane. Acting on a tip-off about a planned robbery in a residential area, the police had set up a trap at Sector 8, Sagar Vihar. The accused were traveling in a red Tavera when the police intercepted them. But instead of surrendering, the gang attempted to flee, and in the process, tried to run over the police team present on the spot.

However, after dodging the police, they ended up at a dead end and before the police could catch up with them, five of them managed to get out of the vehicle and run away. But one of them got left behind and police soon nabbed him.

According to assistant commissioner of police Adinath Buddhwant, the crime branch had the information that the accused had gathered with the intention to commit robbery. “When the team confronted them, they attempted to escape and even tried to run over our personnel,” he said. “One of the accused, Paramjeet Poman Singh alias Nagesh, 43, was arrested, while five others - Sardar, Nepali Thapa, Hasan, Nepali and Hasan’s friend - managed to escape.”

A case has been registered with the Vashi police under Section 310(4) (dacoity), Section 132 (criminal force against a public servant), Section 324(2) (offense of mischief), and Section 3(5) (multiple individuals committing a crime together) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the search of the vehicle, police recovered a hydraulic cutter, five screwdrivers, plier, cutting tool, iron rod, rope bundle, five gunny bags, five large sacks, gloves, four scissor blades, and three packets of chili powder.