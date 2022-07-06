RPF woman constable helps commuter with delivery at Diva railway station
A 30-year-old Titwala resident gave birth to a baby girl on platform No. 1 of Diva railway station in Thane on Wednesday morning. Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, Mamta Dangi, helped her with the delivery.
The officer created a makeshift cloth curtain and helped the woman, Najminjahan, deliver as there was no time to admit her to a hospital.
The mother and child were later admitted to a private hospital in Diva. Both are in good health and have been kept under observation. Najminjahan was travelling with her husband, Fasimuddin, to Nair Hospital for a routine check-up when she started experiencing labour pain.
Najminjahan got off at Diva station as she started feeling uneasy and fainted near the women’s compartment itself. Dangi rushed to the spot with GRP staff and helped the woman to a safer spot. They assisted her in giving birth at the platform itself.
“The woman got off the train when she started feeling uneasy. Her co-passengers informed the officials who immediately sent a lady RPF constable with a few GRP officials. It came to light that she was experiencing labour pain and we hardly had enough time to take her to a hospital. We created a curtain with a cloth and sheets available on the platform and helped the woman with the delivery. Within an hour, the mother and child were rushed to the hospital,” said one of the railway officers on duty.
Dangi, though, refused to talk claiming she was not authorised to.
Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, Central Railway, said, “The prompt attention and action of the RPF constable are commendable. The mother and child are in good health.”
