RSGNP shut for two weeks, forest dept halts eco-tourism activities

The forest department will be clamping down on all eco-tourism activities in several national parks and tiger reserves in the state, given the newly imposed Covid restrictions.

Officials also confirmed that Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai, and the adjacent Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Thane, will be shut for visitors till May 1. They added that crowds at SGNP had also been tapering off over the last few weeks amid the surge in Covid infections, with footfall dropping by about 50% between mid-February and mid-March this year. The park typically sees as many as 3,000-morning walkers each day, and footfalls, which drive revenue, were expected to increase with the onset of summer vacations.

“As per orders, the park will be closed. We will wait for further instructions on when and how to reopen,” said G Mallikarjuna, chief conservator of forests, SGNP. Nitin Kakodkar, principal chief conservator of forests, Maharashtra said, “Restrictions on eco-tourism will be in place across the entire state for at least two weeks. Significant protected areas will be out of bounds for visitors. We will be talking with district collectors to see if public access in some areas can be allowed, depending on the local condition. We can’t say when safari and so on will resume. It will depend entirely on what the state government decides.”

Orders were issued by authorities at the Tadoba-Andhari, Pench and Bor Tiger Reserves on Wednesday, while orders to halt eco-tourism services in Nawegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve are expected to be issued on Thursday, department officials said.