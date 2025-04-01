RSS to decide Modi’s successor, likely from Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday asserted that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would determine the successor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and further claimed that the successor would hail from Maharashtra. Raut alleged that Modi’s recent visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur was linked to discussions about his retirement plans. Sangli: Shivsena ( UBT ) senior leader MP Sanjay Raut addresses to media with candidate Chandrahar Patil & Nitin Banugade Patil of senior leader during observation tour in Sangli for Sangli constituency’s candidate in MVA alliance on Friday. Photo by Uday Deolekar Sangli. (UDAY DEOLEKAR)

“Modi’s successor will be from Maharashtra, and RSS will decide on that,” Raut told reporters at a press conference. “The Prime Minister visited the RSS headquarters to discuss his retirement plans.”

However, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Raut’s claims, insisting that there was no question of discussing PM Modi’s successor and that Modi would continue to lead the country beyond 2029.

“In Indian culture, we don’t think about a successor while the leader is still in office. This was the culture of the Mughals,” Fadnavis said, rejecting any speculation about Modi stepping down.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, Nagpur, coinciding with Varsha Pratipada, the birth anniversary of Hedgewar. He was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other senior leaders. Bhagwat also paid homage to the RSS founder during the occasion.

Raut, however, linked Modi’s presence in Nagpur to succession planning, claiming that the RSS had summoned the Prime Minister for a closed-door discussion on the matter. “RSS will decide Modi’s successor, and he will be from Maharashtra. That is why Modi was called to Nagpur. As he is turning 75 this year, it is time for him to go with his ‘jhola’ (bag),” Raut remarked.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also reiterated that Modi had previously enforced a policy mandating BJP leaders to retire at 75, and that the same rule should apply to him. “In the last ten years, Modi never visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. But on Sunday, he met Mohan Bhagwat for two reasons: appointing a new BJP national president and discussing his successor. The RSS wants a leadership change as Modi turns 75 in September. His time is over now, and he will have to leave,” Raut alleged.

He further claimed that the RSS seeks to ensure that the next BJP national president is appointed with its approval.

Fadnavis, however, rubbished these claims, stating there was no basis for discussing Modi’s succession. “There is no need to talk about Prime Minister Modi’s successor. He is our leader, and we see him continuing as PM in 2029 as well. The people of India also share this vision. As for my name being mentioned, I have no connection to this matter,” Fadnavis stated in Nagpur.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar also criticised Raut’s remarks, accusing him of attempting to stir controversy. “Raut is merely trying to create a controversy. Instead, he should focus on who will succeed Uddhav Thackeray,” Bhatkhalkar remarked.