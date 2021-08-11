Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ruckus at Kalyan Covid vaccination centre for unavailability of stock
Beneficiaries wait in a long queuw to get inoculated against Covid-19 outside Atria Mall, Worli, in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Ruckus at Kalyan Covid vaccination centre for unavailability of stock

Angry residents raised slogans against civic officials after the counters were closed within half-an-hour
By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 10:39 PM IST

A ruckus ensued outside Acharya Atre Theatre vaccination centre here on Wednesday after residents, standing in the queue since the previous night, didn’t get coupons.

Angry residents raised slogans against civic officials after the counters were closed within half-an-hour. A 2km-long queue till Subhash ground was witnessed. Police intervened to control the crowd.

Sandip Nimbalkar, medical officer, KDMC said that the crowd was constantly updated about the stock availability. Pallavi Bhagwat, deputy commissioner, KDMC, said, “A nodal officer will be appointed for managing the crowd and also providing information on vaccination to the people reaching the centre.”

