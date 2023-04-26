Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ryan International schools owner buys Bandra flat for 24.58 cr

BySatish Nandgaonkar
Apr 26, 2023 10:03 PM IST

Grace and Augustine Pinto, owners of Ryan International Schools, have bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Pali Hill for ₹24.58 crore.

MUMBAI: Grace and Augustine Pinto, the owners of Ryan International Schools, has recently purchased a swanky apartment at Rustomjee Parishram project in Pali Hill, Bandra for 24.58 crore.

The apartment was registered in the name of Grace Augustine Pinto, managing director of the group that runs over 140 schools in 40 different cities, and was purchased from Keystone Realtors, the flagship company of the Rustomjee group.

The transaction for the 1,869 sq ft apartment on the 14th floor of the tower was registered on March 29, and the purchaser paid a stamp duty of 1.47 crore, showed documents accessed and shared by Indextap.com.

Rustomjee Parishram is a luxury project with 3BHK, 4BHK and 5BHK apartments located on the prime Nargis Dutt Road on Pali Hill, and is currently under construction. It is expected to be delivered by June 2026.

Sign out