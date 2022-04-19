Sadavarte has cash counting machine, police claim seeking lawyer’s custody
Mumbai Claiming that they have seized a currency note counting machine from advocate Gunratan Sadavarte’s house, the Gamdevi police on Tuesday again applied to the Girgaum metropolitan magistrate court for custody of the lawyer, booked for allegedly inciting MSRTC workers to stage violent protests outside Silver Oak, the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.
On Tuesday, when some other police stations from Kolhapur, Akot and Buldhana applied to the metropolitan magistrate court for Sadavarte’s custody, the Gamdevi police said that they need his custody for five more days and urged the court to order jail authorities to produce him on Wednesday. The court posted the hearing on Wednesday.
The Gamdevi police on Tuesday produced Manoj Mudaliar, one more person to be arrested in the case before the magistrate court. Police arrested Mudaliar from Pune, claiming that he had conducted recce of the NCP chief’s residence along with one Ajit Magare, already arrested.
“Mudaliar had attended the conspiracy meeting that took place on April 7 at Sadavarte’s residence, where they had planned to carry out more similar attacks,” said special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat. “We want to interrogate them together,” he added and sought further police custody of the lawyer.
“We suspect that Sadavarte has purchased two properties -- one at Parel and the other at Byculla- using the money collected from MSRTC employees. He has also purchased a posh car from Kerala for which he has even made a payment of ₹23 lakh. There are suspicious entries made in his diary which too require investigation,” Gharat said.
The police have also seized a currency note counting machine from Sadavarte’s house, Gharat said. “He has collected ₹530 from each of the MSRTC employees. There are over 85,000 employees in the state. The amount runs in crores,” Gharat said, adding that all this can be investigated only if the police get his custody.
Metropolitan magistrate N A Patel remanded Mudaliar to police custody till Friday, and also extended police custody remand of Sandeep Godbole and Ajit Magare till then.
Gamdevi police had on April 8 arrested 109 Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees, including 23 women, for allegedly pelting stones and shoes, and chappals at Pawar’s house, claiming that the NCP chief did nothing to fulfil their demands.
Man-eater leopard that killed 8-year-old boy shot dead by hunters in Tehri
A leopard which killed an eight-year-old boy from Akhodi village in Bhilangana block of district Tehri on Saturday, was shot to death by two hunters deployed by the forest department on Tuesday morning, officials said. The deceased son of Sohan Singh Rawat, Naveen was killed by the leopard when he was going to attend a wedding ceremony along with his grandmother on Saturday. On demand of the villagers, the department deployed two sharpshooters who eventually killed the leopard on Tuesday morning.
Centre will soon bring Mediation and Arbitration Bills in Parliament: Baghel
This was stated by Union minister of state for law and justice SP Singh Baghel while presiding over a review meeting in Punjab's Moga district on Tuesday. While clarifying that the shortage of judges was not the only reason for piling up of cases in courts, Baghel said that the law ministry was making continuous efforts to reduce the pendency. Baghel also held a meeting with local non-government organisations and self help groups.
Maharashtra logs 137 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai sees 85 fresh infections
Maharashtra logged 127 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 7,876,041, the latest health department bulletin showed. A day ago, as many as 59 people in the state tested positive for Covid-19, while the corresponding figures for April 16 and 17 stood at 98 and 127, respectively. Meanwhile, according to the fresh bulletin, a total of 108 new recoveries were recorded, taking the total number of recovered people to 7,727,551.
Punjab seeks ₹500 crore from Centre for care of stray cattle
The Punjab minister for animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, on Tuesday demanded ₹500 crore from the Union government for the upkeep and maintenance of stray cattle in the state. Union minister Pursotam Rupala was a special guest on the occasion. Dhaliwal said that 1.4 lakh stray animals were roaming in Punjab without fodder and shelter.
Day after SAD district vice-president’s arrest, high drama outside police station
A day after Shiromani Akali Dal's district vice-president Furkan Qureshi alias Bablu Qureshi was arrested for hurting religious sentiments, at least 150 persons allegedly assaulted the complainant, Aman Sappal, and his friends at Tibba police station on Tuesday. Qureshi also reportedly tried to hurt himself by banging his head against the wall. Sappal said that when he reached there, he saw Qureshi's supporters gathered there in huge numbers.
