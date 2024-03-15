Sai Resorts case: Sadanand Kadam to demolish unauthorised parts

MUMBAI: Sadanand Kadam, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, has told the Bombay high court that he will demolish the unauthorised portions of Sai Resorts in Dapoli in a month at his own expense. ai Resort in Dapoli is built on a ‘no-development’ land. (Hindustan Times)

The statement came in response to an order issued by the Sub-Divisional Officer, Dapoli, who deemed the structure violating Coastal Zone Regulations (CZR). Notably, this pledge coincides with another ongoing writ petition contesting a 2022 order from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) demanding the demolition of certain structures.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The controversy surrounding Dapoli Resorts stems from its construction on a non-developmental zone, breaching CRZ rules. Erected without requisite permissions and beyond the approved plan limits, the resort became subject to legal scrutiny. Despite Kadam’s claims of legality, a court in Ratnagiri had highlighted that the structure is a deviation from the sanctioned plan. Originally permitted as a ground-plus-one-floor establishment in 2017, the resort expanded to a ground-plus-two structure, clearly violating regulations.

Moreover, situated in a CRZ-III zone designated as ‘no-development,’ the resort lacked the necessary permissions from relevant authorities. Even amidst ongoing legal proceedings, Kadam failed to secure proper authorizations. In June 2021, the Collector of Ratnagiri issued a demolition notice due to regulatory infringements and environmental norm violations.

Adding to the complexity, the Dapoli resorts are under the lens of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case involving Anil Parab. The MoEFCC filed a complaint against Parab, the then transport minister, Sai Resort NX, Sea Conch Resort, and others for alleged violations. Consequently, the ED initiated proceedings based on the FIR filed by Dapoli police, leading to legal entanglements.

After the high court denied bail to Kadam, the Supreme Court recently granted him bail in the Dapoli resort money laundering case, further highlighting the legal intricacies surrounding the matter.