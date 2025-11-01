MUMBAI: The proposed sale of the historic Sanjan Sanatorium in Gujarat—a plan that had sparked widespread outrage among the Parsi community has been shelved following an unexpected intervention by an anonymous donor. Sale of Parsis’ historic Sanjan sanatorium shelved after donor steps in

The World Zoroastrian Organisation (WZO) Trust Funds announced that the donor has committed to covering the sanatorium’s operational losses for the next few years, allowing the site to remain functional without burdening the trust financially.

The Sanjan Sanatorium is located near the site associated with the legendary landing of Zoroastrian refugees in India,and is regarded as sacred by the community.

The WZO Trust had earlier announced plans to auction the property, citing annual losses of ₹9–10 lakh that made the institution financially unsustainable. “The anonymous donor has agreed to pay for the losses incurred,” said Dinshaw Tamboly, chairman of the WZO Trust Funds.

“We had received a bid of ₹8 crore for the property, but once the donor offered to subsidise the losses for a few years, we decided to suspend the sale,” Tamboly told HT.

In an official statement, the WZO trustees acknowledged that despite providing affordable boarding and lodging for Parsi and Irani Zoroastrians since 2001, the sanatorium had become a financial strain.

“Many attempts were made to offset the operational losses,” the statement read. “Since no improvement was forthcoming, the trustees were left with no option but to consider selling the property so that the proceeds could be used for other charitable purposes. However, with the donor’s commitment, the immediate need to sell is not necessary.”

The announcement has brought relief across the Parsi community, which had mobilised against the proposed sale through petitions, social media, and legal interventions.

Viraf Dinshaw Mehta, chairman, Bombay Parsi Punchayet said the decision reflected the community’s strong sentiment towards preserving its heritage. “The entire community is relieved and happy that the Parsi asset will stay within the community and not be exploited for commercial gains,” he said. “It shows how deeply we value protecting our heritage.

Several groups, including the World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthoshtis (WAPIZ), had tried to intervene before the decision was reversed. WAPIZ and former Bombay Parsi Punchayet chairman Dinshaw Mehta also entered the bidding process and chose to offer ₹5crore to retain the property within the community.

Raika Guzdar too helped launch the “Save Sanjan” WhatsApp group. Mehta said that he was trying to put together a collective to raise funds to match the highest offer. “Then WZO realised there was a lot of public uproar and emotion attached to the sale.Fortunately, the issue has been resolved amicably now,” Mehta added.

The Sanjan site holds immense historical and spiritual importance for Zoroastrians.

According to Pareecheher R. Daviervala, whose immediate family sold the sanitorium land to WZO in 1997, said Sanjan was among the second place where Zoroastrian refugees settled after arriving in India. They had first landed in Diu after fleeing persecution in Persia.

“The Iranshah fire, now in Udvada, was first consecrated in Sanjan and remained there for 700 years,” she said.

A memorial column, or stambh adjacent to the sanitorium plot, was erected 105 years ago by Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy to commemorate the consecration of the sacred fire, and the site continues to draw Parsis from across the world each year on November 14, celebrated as Sanjan Day to thank King Jadi Rana for giving Parsis refuge.

Daviervala added that when her family sold the sanatorium property to WZO, the sale included a covenant restricting its use to Parsi charitable purposes such as an old age home or sanatorium. “The sanatorium and the stambh are complementary sites,” she said. “Sanjan is our root in India—it is where our ancestors found refuge. Preserving it is about honoring that history and WZO followed it till date.”