Sandeep Naik chooses NCP (SP), blames BJP for going back on its word

NAVI MUMBAI: The suspense over what BJP Navi Mumbai chief Sandeep Naik would choose following the denial of a ticket to him from the Belapur constituency finally ended on Tuesday. Naik resigned from his post and the party along with his supporters and rejoined his original party, the NCP (SP), on the invitation of its state president Jayant Patil, who personally came to welcome him.

Giving his reasons for leaving, Sandeep blamed the BJP for not keeping its word to him and the alleged lack of respect by the party and its sitting MLA, Manda Mhatre. He also stressed on the “lack of development” in Navi Mumbai under the BJP, for which he claimed he had joined the party.

Sandeep’s decision was announced at a meeting at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi, which was also a show of strength by his supporters. Twenty-nine of 30 former BJP corporators and other leaders also repeated Naik’s words on the “lack of respect” and “repeated insults” by Mhatre, who has been re-nominated. Patil, who came midway through the meeting, officially welcomed Sandeep and others by presenting them NCP (SP) scarfs.

The state NCP (SP) chief said he had felt a “sense of loss” every time he visited Navi Mumbai in the past few years. “That has vanished today,” he said. “On learning of the injustice meted out to Sandeep, I told him we would be pleased to welcome him back. I am glad to give Sandeep the responsibility of blowing the tutari in Belapur constituency once again.”

Patil stated that the BJP had been unjust to people who had joined them not just in Navi Mumbai but all over the state. In an obvious reference to Sandeep’s father, Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik who is still with the BJP, he said, “I would suggest that those who are still there also come back to us.”

Sandeep said he had joined the BJP in 2019 to ensure the development of Navi Mumbai, but he and his workers got neither respect nor tickets. “I continued for the sake of our city and worked hard for the party in every election, ensuring victory for the candidates assigned,” he said. “However, we were repeatedly let down with little development taking place. Also, forget feeling obliged, the MLA we helped win declared that her victory was hers alone.”

On his choice of the NCP (SP) he said, “Sharad Pawar has had a huge influence on the development of the city. We always received a positive response to our issues and respect in the party. When Jayant Patil called me, I discussed it with my supporters and everyone was more than happy to join.”

Asked if Ganesh Naik too could join the NCP (SP), Patil, who declared that he had immense respect for the “big leader”, said, “Since the MVA is contesting only the Belapur constituency, we approached only Sandeep and not Ganesh Naik.”

Responding to the political development, sitting MLA Mhatre said, “Devendra Fadnavis told me that the party takes into account the work done. If one has issues, one should raise them at a party forum and not go to the media to crib. I joined the BJP before them but never demanded anything from the leadership, and that’s why I got the ticket again.”

Taking a potshot at Sandeep, Mhatre, who has long been at loggerheads with the Naiks, stated, “It takes time to understand the discipline of this huge national party, which is not a local party or someone’s personal property. He was given the important post of city president. He could have done a lot but has shot himself in the foot.”