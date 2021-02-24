School fee hike: Maharashtra education dept to form divisional fee panels this week
After receiving several complaints from parents about fee-related issues in private schools in the state, the education department has decided to constitute the divisional fee regulatory committees this week.
A set of parents from across the state met state education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday and the minister assured them the government shall take strict action against schools which are found violating fee related norms. “We will act against schools wherein we have received complaints with respect to violation of rules. Similarly, as mentioned before, a committee is being formed to suggest changes and revisions in the state’s fee regulation act,” said Gaikwad in a statement issued on late Monday evening.
The minister also promised parents that fee regulatory committees will be formed at the district and the state level to address complaints with respect to fees more effectively. The committees have been inactive since 2018 after the previous ones were dissolved.
On February 18, HT had published a detailed analysis underlining the need to strengthen the state’s fee regulation act. Parents said they expected some concrete decisions from the meeting, but were majorly disappointed. “All we got were promises which have been given many times in the past too,” said Anubha Sahai, president of the Indiawide Parents Association.
In 2018, the then BJP-led state government brought about an amendment in the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2011. The amendment allowed schools to hike fees by upto 15% once every two years. It also allowed schools to declare fees for the next 5-10 years when a child gets admission in Class 1, thus undermining the role of parents and the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) in fee related decisions. The act was called out for its pro-privatisation and pro-management stance and its passage was followed by protests from parents across the state. While the resistance slowly faded away as the government turned a blind eye, the concerns raised then are now becoming major hurdles in addressing fee related disputes in schools.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra education department violating norms for promotion of faculty: UGC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School fee hike: Maharashtra education dept to form divisional fee panels this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won’t allow sale of Patanjali’s Coronil without proper certification: Maharashtra min
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MMRDA announces ₹12,969.35-crore budget for Mumbai infra works
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five BJP corporators switch sides, Sangli civic body gets Congress mayor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC permits bail for ISIS recruit Areeb Majeed, rejects NIA’s appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Second leopard at Mumbai’s SGNP gets a radio collar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Two bank employees booked for siphoning off ₹1.19 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Congress decides to adopt aggressive approach; to press for separate state farm law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: HC seeks survey report of Banganga Tank allegedly affected by construction activities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lack of penetration does not mean it wasn’t rape, says Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ramp up Covid-19 safety efforts to September 2020 level, Uddhav tells MMR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post-mortem report confirms MP Mohan Delkar died by suicide: Mumbai Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Virar,Thane bullet train stations realigned to save mangroves, NHSRCL to HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Autos, taxi drivers must get meters recalibrated by May 30: Maharashtra government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox