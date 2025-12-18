Search
Thu, Dec 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

School teacher held for sexually assaulting five students

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 05:48 am IST

A Class 6 student shared the incident with her parents, after which a case was registered against the teacher, and it was found that the teacher had assaulted four other students from the same class, the police said

MUMBAI: A math teacher at a school in Dadar was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting five minor students. A Class 6 student shared the incident with her parents, after which a case was registered against the teacher, and it was found that the teacher had assaulted four other students from the same class, the police said.

School teacher held for sexually assaulting five students
School teacher held for sexually assaulting five students

According to the police, on Saturday, the teacher had touched a Class 6 student inappropriately, asked her to sit on his lap and also showed her some absence photos and videos. After returning home, the girl shared the incident with her parents, prompting them to approach the police. Following this, a case was registered against him under Sections 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 8 (punishment for sexual assault), 9 (aggravated sexual assault), 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“We visited the school, talked to other students and found that he had misbehaved with four other girls from the same class,” said a police officer.

Subsequently, the teacher was arrested on Monday and produced in a court, which remanded him in police custody till Friday. “We have asked other teachers of the school to report if any more students open up about any similar incidents they had faced with the accused teacher,” the officer added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / School teacher held for sexually assaulting five students
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A math teacher in Dadar was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting five minor students, following a report from a Class 6 student. The teacher reportedly inappropriately touched the girl and showed her explicit content. Investigations revealed assaults on four other students. He faces multiple charges under child protection laws and is in police custody until Friday.