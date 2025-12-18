MUMBAI: A math teacher at a school in Dadar was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting five minor students. A Class 6 student shared the incident with her parents, after which a case was registered against the teacher, and it was found that the teacher had assaulted four other students from the same class, the police said. School teacher held for sexually assaulting five students

According to the police, on Saturday, the teacher had touched a Class 6 student inappropriately, asked her to sit on his lap and also showed her some absence photos and videos. After returning home, the girl shared the incident with her parents, prompting them to approach the police. Following this, a case was registered against him under Sections 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 8 (punishment for sexual assault), 9 (aggravated sexual assault), 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“We visited the school, talked to other students and found that he had misbehaved with four other girls from the same class,” said a police officer.

Subsequently, the teacher was arrested on Monday and produced in a court, which remanded him in police custody till Friday. “We have asked other teachers of the school to report if any more students open up about any similar incidents they had faced with the accused teacher,” the officer added.