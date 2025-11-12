Search
Wed, Nov 12, 2025
Seasoned burglar from Assam held for 33 thefts in Navi Mum, Thane

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 06:12 am IST

The accused, a resident of Hojai district in Assam, previously worked as a labourer in Navi Mumbai and was well-acquainted with the area. Every three months, he would come to the city to commit thefts and return with the stolen articles

Navi Mumbai: A 33-year-old burglar from Assam, who allegedly travelled to Mumbai every few months to carry out housebreakings, was arrested last week.

According to the police, the accused, Mohinul Abdul Malik Islam, a resident of Hojai district in Assam, previously worked as a labourer in Navi Mumbai and was well-acquainted with the area. “Every three months, he would fly from Assam to Mumbai, target locked houses, commit burglaries, and return home with the stolen ornaments,” said Senior Inspector B. Naikwadi of Nerul Police Station.

The police said that on September 4 this year, burglary was reported at the Sai-Chhaya building in Sector 6, Nerul, where gold and silver jewellery worth 4.95 lakh was stolen. Based on the occupant Kavita Mangesh Kadam’s complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified thief under Sections 305(a) (theft in a dwelling house)and 331(4) (house-trespass/breaking with intent to commit an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

With the help of CCTV footage, the police identified Islam and traced his location by tracking his mobile phone. Subsequently, he was arrested from his hideout in Masjid Bunder in south Mumbai last week. 208 grams of gold jewellery worth 12.57 lakh, linked to five burglary cases in Navi Mumbai, was also recovered from his possession.

The police’s investigation has revealed that Islam has 11 cases registered against him in Navi Mumbai and 22 in Thane. The police are now probing his involvement in similar offences across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

