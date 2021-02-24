Second leopard at Mumbai’s SGNP gets a radio collar
A six-year-old male leopard at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) was radio-collared and released into the wild on Monday. Earlier on Saturday, Savitri became the first leopard in Mumbai to be radio-collared, named after the social reformer and educationist Savitribai Phule.
This is a part of the first phase of leopard radio-collaring work being carried out at SGNP, which is aimed at tracking and understanding the animal’s movement, said park director, G Mallikarjuna. A total of five leopards will be radio-collared in the first phase.
The leopard, radio-collared on Monday, has been named Maharaj after Chhatrapati Shivaji.
The two-year-long project to radio-collar leopards was initiated in 2018 when the park authorities signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wildlife Conservation Society – India (WCS).
“We are hoping that this activity will help us understand leopards better,” said Mallikarjuna.
The collars work by sending signals via satellite, which researchers can then use to investigate where the animal is and what it is doing.
The key goals of this project are to obtain knowledge on how humans and leopards interact with each other, and how each adapts to the presence of the other. The collars will help gather information on how leopards move across major roads such as Ghodbandar Road and understand their use of space and time in the SGNP landscape. This data will then help provide management recommendations concerning the way these big cats move in the landscape and conflict mitigation based on the results of the study.
Dr Vidya Athreya, from WCS, said, “This project at SGNP will give us more insights as in Mumbai, a high density of people lives in such close proximity to big cats. It will also help us track their pathway and understand how they cross busy roads such as the Ghodbunder Road. This will then help us manage them better to bring down mortality.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra education department violating norms for promotion of faculty: UGC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School fee hike: Maharashtra education dept to form divisional fee panels this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won’t allow sale of Patanjali’s Coronil without proper certification: Maharashtra min
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MMRDA announces ₹12,969.35-crore budget for Mumbai infra works
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five BJP corporators switch sides, Sangli civic body gets Congress mayor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC permits bail for ISIS recruit Areeb Majeed, rejects NIA’s appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Second leopard at Mumbai’s SGNP gets a radio collar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Two bank employees booked for siphoning off ₹1.19 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Congress decides to adopt aggressive approach; to press for separate state farm law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: HC seeks survey report of Banganga Tank allegedly affected by construction activities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lack of penetration does not mean it wasn’t rape, says Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ramp up Covid-19 safety efforts to September 2020 level, Uddhav tells MMR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post-mortem report confirms MP Mohan Delkar died by suicide: Mumbai Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Virar,Thane bullet train stations realigned to save mangroves, NHSRCL to HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Autos, taxi drivers must get meters recalibrated by May 30: Maharashtra government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox