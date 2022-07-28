Security guards posted to stop people from feeding birds on Palm Beach Road in Nerul
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has posted two security guards on the busy Palm Beach Road to keep away the bird feeders. The menace of people feeding the birds in the middle of the road posing a risk to traffic and the birds was highlighted by some residents last week.
The residents have been placing bird feed and water along the side of the road, especially near the Nerul Junction bridge and Sanpada section. This has been attracting a number of birds here, primarily the pigeons, in large numbers. There have been incidents of motorists being hit by the birds or vice-versa, causing injuries to both.
The NMMC had put up signboards in the area strictly warning residents against placing food items in the area for birds or animals.
Sunil Patil, Nerul ward officer, said, “We have posted security guards on the road to check on the bird feeding menace. The guards are present there from 8am to 4pm daily. It has helped curb bird feeding there to a large extent.
“The moment a motorist halts in the region to feed the birds, the security guards stop him. In cases where the citizens still throw the feed in the area, they are levied a fine of ₹250 and instructed not to repeat it. We are doing our best to make the road safer for both the birds and motorists. We expect the citizens to cooperate with us.”
Speaking on their experience, one of the guards said, “A lot of people keep coming here to feed the birds. Most understand but there are still some who refuse to accept the NMMC order. We ask them to refrain from feeding the birds and also point at the signboards. However, they start arguing with us.”
The guard, in such cases, takes photographs from GPS-based cameras and send those to senior officials for further action.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
