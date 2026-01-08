MUMBAI: Shiv Sena candidate from ward no 92, Haji Saalim Qureshi was stabbed in the abdomen after addressing a campaign rally in Dnyaneshwar Nagar in Bandra east on Wednesday evening. Sena candidate stabbed after rally

Supporters rushed Qureshi to Lake View Hospital in Bandra west on a scooter and he was wheeled into surgery immediately. They said he was stabbed in the abdomen and, although the wounds were superficial, Qureshi received 54 stitches.

Police say they cannot confirm the extent of the injuries as they are yet to record statements from the doctor and victim.

Manish Kewaniya, deputy commissioner of police (zone 8) said, “Qureshi has suffered some cuts on his stomach. He is out of danger. Police teams are working on the field and taking legal action.”

A former corporator with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Qureshi switched to the Shiv Sena last year. He didn’t realise he had been stabbed until a couple of minutes after the incident as he was surrounded by crowds after the rally. “We don’t know what weapon was used and the victim does not know who stabbed him,’’ said a police officer.

Kunal Sarmalkar, Sena vibhag pramukh of Bandra east said, “He was stabbed four times and was bleeding quite a lot.’’

Sena deputy leader Sheetal Mhatre said, “We believe our opponents are behind this attack. He (Qureshi ) had spoken on how our opponents are opposing SRA projects. We condemn the attack and Mumbaikars deserve to know who the culprits are.”