Shiv Sena ministers are upset with a new procedure put in place by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, for the appointment of personal secretaries (PSs) and officers on special duty (OSDs) in the offices of ministers. Appointments to these positions will be made only after the credentials of the officers are vetted by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). This has delayed some appointments, upsetting Sena ministers, who discussed the issue with Fadnavis on Tuesday. Sena ministers irked by vetting of staff, CM firm

The chief minister said there was no way around the verification process. “I do not want to support the culture of ‘middlemen’ in Mantralaya,” Fadnavis is reported to have said.

The vetting process appears to have stalled the appointment of some officers recommended by Sena ministers. These officials had worked with ministers in the previous government. According to officials in the CMO, 25 PSs and 62 OSDs have been appointed, and the appointment of a couple of dozen more is pending verification. “The CMO suspects that some of the officers who have been recommended have dubious records and had engaged in corrupt practices earlier,” said an official.