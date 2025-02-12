Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sena ministers irked by vetting of staff, CM firm

BySurendra P Gangan
Feb 12, 2025 07:26 AM IST

Shiv Sena ministers are frustrated with CM Fadnavis's new vetting process for appointing personal secretaries and OSDs, delaying key appointments.

Shiv Sena ministers are upset with a new procedure put in place by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, for the appointment of personal secretaries (PSs) and officers on special duty (OSDs) in the offices of ministers. Appointments to these positions will be made only after the credentials of the officers are vetted by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). This has delayed some appointments, upsetting Sena ministers, who discussed the issue with Fadnavis on Tuesday.

Sena ministers irked by vetting of staff, CM firm
Sena ministers irked by vetting of staff, CM firm

The chief minister said there was no way around the verification process. “I do not want to support the culture of ‘middlemen’ in Mantralaya,” Fadnavis is reported to have said.

The vetting process appears to have stalled the appointment of some officers recommended by Sena ministers. These officials had worked with ministers in the previous government. According to officials in the CMO, 25 PSs and 62 OSDs have been appointed, and the appointment of a couple of dozen more is pending verification. “The CMO suspects that some of the officers who have been recommended have dubious records and had engaged in corrupt practices earlier,” said an official.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On