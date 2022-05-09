Sena MP Raut levels fresh allegations against BJP’s Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut on Monday alleged that an NGO Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya’s family runs received donations from companies facing probes by central investigating agencies and that the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing will probe them.
Somaiya has not reacted to fresh allegations even as his wife, Medha, filed a police complaint accusing Raut of “character assassination”.
In a series of tweets, Raut said the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in 2016, probed the allegations Somaiya levelled against a company in 2013-14. He added in 2018-19, the company made a “huge” donation to Yuvak Pratisthan, the NGO. He asked if it was “extortion” or money laundering.
“The private trust of the Somaiya family, Yuvak Pratisthan, is getting crores of donations from several companies and it needs to be investigated properly as some companies and builders have been raided by the central agencies. What are these links and how did the Somaiya family trust get crores from them? These are suspicious transactions. The matter is with the charity commissioner and Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai police,” Raut said.
He earlier accused Somaiya of misappropriating funds collected to save decommissioned INS Vikrant from getting scrapped. Raut also accused him of being involved in a scam in the construction of toilets by the NGO. He claimed to have evidence of donations received by the NGO when Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister between 2014 and 2019.
“I have all the evidence of all the donations Yuvak Pratisthan got during the Fadnavis government. These donations were sought by misusing the central agencies... I have not named the companies yet, but I will name them soon. This is just the beginning; soon the ones, who are claiming to fight against corruption, will be unmasked... The scams of two BJP members of the legislative council will also come out,” Raut said.
Reacting to a complaint filed against him, Raut said, “I do not know who has complained. But he [Somaiya] is accused of the misappropriation of funds in the INS Vikrant scam and is out on bail. He can lodge a false complaint; it is fine...”
-
NIA takes Haji Ali Dargah managing trustee during Mumbai raids: Report
The National Investigation Agency on Monday detained the managing trustee of Mahim Dargah and Haji Ali Dargah. According to inputs shared by news agency ANI, Suhail Khandwani was taken into custody by the NIA that was conducting raids at multiple locations linked to associates of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim across Mumbai. The operation included premises belonging to hawala operators.
-
Covid-19 Updates on May 9: 89 new cases in Bengaluru
Bengaluru reported 89 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1839. 91 patients recovered in the city on Sunday. A total of 17,273 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Karnataka has seen 112 new caseloads with one fatality and the total no of active cases now stands at 1964 on Sunday. BBMP alone administers 3.725 doses. 3,410 people have recovered in the last 24 hours.
-
Pub brawls on the rise in Delhi-NCR: Who is to blame?
The recent death of a 30-year-old man over a bill-related argument at a bar in Noida recently has shed light on the increasing pub brawls in Delhi-NCR. It's all about preparedness, feels restaurateur Sahil Sambhi. Another restaurateur Akshay Anand shares that any unpleasant situation is uncomfortable for both the parties. Diners have also had their share of unpleasant experience, owing to non-courteous behaviour by staff.
-
Video: AAP MLA in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh amid protests against demolition
Protests have erupted in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh – a site of the contentious Citizenship law stir – amid an anti-encroachment drive on Monday. The protest was also joined by Amanatullah Khan – an Aam Aadmi Party MLA who represents Okhla in Delhi. The video tweeted by news agency ANI showed the extent of the protest, in which a huge number of protesters could be seen gheroing Shaheen Bagh.
-
Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh Saini back in Congress
Chandigarh: Former Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh Saini on Monday rejoined the Congress along with his supporters. Also read: Himachal Khalistani flags row: CM says 'spoke with central govt' - 10 points Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring reinducted the young ex-MLA into the party. Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and state general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu were present.
