MUMBAI: After its success in the assembly polls, the BJP and Shiv Sena have started preparing for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, planned ahead of the monsoons in 2025. This was discussed on Wednesday when Sena MPs called on union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Sena MPs discuss BMC polls with Shah

The Uddhav Thackeray-led undivided Shiv Sena has held the reigns in BMC since the mid-’90s, although over the years, the number of its corporators in the civic body has diminished. BJP has had its eyes on the civic body, and (undivided) Sena insiders in the past have said, it wishes to “foist a non-Marathi face in the mayor’s position”.

While Shinde-led Sena MP Rahul Shewale confirmed the meeting between Shah and the MPs, leader of the party Gajanan Kirtikar said, “The Sena-BJP alliance will only get stronger in the state. The BJP has been aiming to have its own mayor and the party will demand more seats in Thane. On the other hand, Eknath Shinde will demand more seats in Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) as Thane is his bastion.”

On similar lines, Sena spokesperson and Thane MP Naresh Mhaske said, it was time for the party to “keep up the tempo after the recent success”. “We will focus on development in all the civic polls as well as showcase the corrupt activities of Sena (UBT),” he said.

In the 1997 BMC polls, the undivided Shiv Sena had 103 corporators. Uddhav Thackeray started supervising the polls in 2002 following which it got 97 corporators; in 2007, it was reduced to 84; and 75 in 2012. In 2017, the party got 84 seats and BJP 82. Six corporations from MNS shifted to Sena, enhancing the party’s numbers, keeping BJP out of power.

Sena MLC and deputy leader Manisha Kayande said, “Shinde saheb must remain the CM till BMC elections and till other local body governments are formed. His image will benefit the alliance. He will also help Shiv Sena (UBT) break further, as many of their leaders are looking to join us.”

In the assembly polls, BJP had contested on 149 seats while Sena fielded 81 candidates. A senior Sena leader that they will demand at least 100 seats in the BMC elections, while in Thane Kalyan-Dombivali and Navi Mumbai the party will demand a larger seat-share than BJP.

The BMC elections have not been held since 2017 – in 2022, because of Covid, while around the same time the existing 227 wards in Mumbai were increased to 236 by MVA and the decision was challenged by the Mahayuti in court; the verdict is awaited.